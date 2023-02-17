...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of the State Historic Preservation Office and Rep. Ed Goodwin and Edenton Historical Commission Executive Director Robert Leath tour Hayes Farm, last week.
Last week, members of the N.C. State Historic Preservation Office joined Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) in a tour of Hayes Farm in Edenton, the first official site visit by the group.
The purpose, as explained by the Edenton Historical Commission, was to assess the condition of the historic outbuildings on the property.
The restoration of Hayes and its surrounding buildings is still in its initial stages since the closing of the sale to the state back in December.
Marilyn Rutland, the team lead for Hayes’ garden restoration, also participated and discussed urgent overgrowth and management strategies for the environs.
“The goal of today’s site visit is to develop a ‘triage’ plan of emergency stabilization to prevent further deterioration in the at-risk structures,” a post from the EHC on Facebook read. “Once this is complete, the full restoration of the outbuildings can begin.”
The Commission thanked Rep. Goodwin for his continued support of historic preservation as well as the officials from the Preservation Office for “all of their hard work to save this important site.”
EHC Executive Director Robert Leath told the Chowan Herald in January that several weeks of “intensive planning” was the first step on a long road to Hayes’ ultimate restoration.
Just weeks later, Edenton Town Councilman Sambo Dixon said at a council meeting that some of the beaches along Hayes’ shoreline could be open for residents as early as the spring, but timelines may fluctuate.
Hayes, now owned by the state, is slated to become an open-air historical park for local residents and heritage tourists alike.
The early 19th-century manor, one of the most renowned in North Carolina, was owned for generations by the Wood family after its construction by the Johnston family and sold – along with nearly 200 adjacent acres – for $6.1 million last year. The locally-based Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation has been entrusted to manage Hayes for the foreseeable future.
“The Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation is excited to work with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and civic leaders, like Rep. Ed Goodwin, to formalize plans for the preservation of Hayes,” said Leath, who also leads the foundation. “The property is filled with important historic structures, not just the main house but also the carriage house, the stable, the barns, and all the forms of housing on the property. We are taking steps now to ensure that those buildings are safe and standing a hundred years from now.”