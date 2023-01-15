Hayes2

The main house at Hayes Farm, shown in this 1940 photo, is part of Edenton’s $6.1 million purchase of the property from the Wood family that’s being funded by the state of North Carolina.

 Contributed Photo

One year after the state of North Carolina appropriated funds to acquire Hayes Farm in Edenton to transform it into a public historic site, the sale of the property has finally closed.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the sale was finalized and all 194 acres now belong to the state. At nearly the same time, the state leased the entire property, as well as 28 of its structures to the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation, of Edenton, for 50 years.

