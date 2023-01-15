One year after the state of North Carolina appropriated funds to acquire Hayes Farm in Edenton to transform it into a public historic site, the sale of the property has finally closed.
On Friday, Dec. 30, the sale was finalized and all 194 acres now belong to the state. At nearly the same time, the state leased the entire property, as well as 28 of its structures to the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation, of Edenton, for 50 years.
The EVM Foundation will be responsible for restoring the buildings and making Hayes available and accessible to the public.
Built by the Johnston family and later owned and inhabited by the Wood family for over 150 years, the land will be preserved in perpetuity and be free from any form of development, leaving Edenton’s eastern viewshed undisturbed and pristine.
Edenton Town Councilman and Chair of the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation Sambo Dixon told the town board of the news during the first meeting in January last week.
“We’re trying to decide how best to use [the property],” Dixon told his colleagues. “It’s unlimited what we can do over there.”
Dixon said Hayes should be open from dawn to dusk, with a potential for swimming by the spring.
“Hopefully the beaches are going to be open, we’re hoping by the spring, to have swimming there. We’ve got a lot of hoops to jump through,” he said. “It’s going to be for tourists, but it’s also going to be for us. The main focus is how that place is going to enhance the lives of people that live in Chowan County.”
Dixon likened the opening of Hayes to adding a large municipal park directly adjacent to Edenton.
“In the near future there are going to be tons of ways that the people of Edenton can enjoy what is basically a Central Park right across the bridge,” Dixon said elatedly.
The main house is still currently occupied by the Wood family and Dixon noted that the house area is off limits to the public until the family completes their move. Walking around the property and down the old Norfolk and Southern railroad track is open and available now, he said.
It was said during the announcement of state acquisition in 2021 that Hayes would ultimately provide walking, running, hiking, kayaking and swimming activities for all Edenton residents. That dream is still holding true.
Hayes is frequently at the focal point of discussions about recreation during town council meetings, with councilors speaking on how best to incorporate the nearly 200 acres of land into Edenton’s existing recreation network.
Recreation will not be the only feature at the venerable estate, either. Historical, cultural and horticulture opportunities abound as well.
Volunteer master gardeners led by Marilyn Rutland have been seen working around the farm readying the gardens in anticipation of public access.
Robert Leath, Executive Director of the Edenton Historical Commission, said that a formal announcement on the sale and the future of Hayes will come from both the state and town soon. For now, “a few weeks of intensive planning” on how best to preserve and maintain Hayes will get underway.
“We’re very excited about the potential of Hayes and what this means for Edenton,” Leath said.