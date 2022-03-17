The famed Rocky Hock Hee Haw show returned for three performances in Chowan County on March 11 and 12.
Held at the Rocky Hock Community Auditorium on Evans Bass Road, the family-friendly show featured a variety of comedy and musical numbers, each with a rural flair.
The Rocky Hock show pays homage to the former “Hee Haw” series that ran on television sets nationwide from 1969 to 1997. “Hee Haw,” at the time, served as a down home answer to the likes of Saturday Night Live.
The original series, which broadcasted 26 seasons and 655 episodes from Kornfield Kounty, achieved widespread popularity even in urban television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Americans tuned in weekly to see legendary performers Buck Owens and Roy Clark showcase the best in country frivolity.
While the Hee Haw gang in Rocky Hock may not be aiming for a national audience, they provided three good shows to folks in Chowan, nonetheless.
Across three shows, Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, residents and visitors alike swarmed into the community auditorium to take in memorable and jubilant performances.
Not even Saturday’s wild and wooly storm system – a hallmark of late-winter in Carolina: severe thunderstorms followed by snow showers – could stop people from driving up to Rocky Hock to take in some laughs.
The shows boasted country music from Rocky Hock Opry Band, dedicated local musicians and vocalists, jokes aplenty, skits galore and fun for all ages.
Tickets were just $10. Proceeds traditionally have gone to building upkeep and insurance for the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, as well as community projects in the area. This year is no different, according to organizer Steve Evans.
Evans said that Hee Haw pulled a good crowd on both Friday and Saturday. For reference, the community center seats around 200 people.