EDENTON – Promoting bicycle safety, one helmet at a time.
The town of Edenton, along with the Edenton Police Department have been distributing free bicycle helmets to local children over the past several weeks. The children also received educational literature promoting bicycle safety.
“Children are among the increasing number of riders experiencing bicycle-related injuries. Those five-to-14-years-of-age visit emergency rooms for bicycle related injuries more than any other sport or recreational activity,” said Edenton Councilman Roger Coleman.
The program is part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative that seeks to promote bicycle riding and to prevent injuries to children at the same time.
In July, the town of Edenton received 100 helmets in response to the proposal written earlier this year by Councilman Coleman.
According to the North Carolina Division of Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation, less than 50 percent of children wear safety helmets. Statistics show that wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88 percent.
The helmets were distributed to the children of Wedgewood Place, Waterford Apartments, the New Edenton Housing Authority, the Edenton Boys and Girls Club and the Fanny Parker Youth Clubs.