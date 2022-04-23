The Chowan County Heritage Association recently received a check from Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) in the amount of $320,000.
The money, appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly, was ceremoniously bestowed to the local group by Rep. Goodwin on April 11.
Now located at 131 Morristown Road in the old Boys & Girls Club building, the Heritage Association is now able to purchase the site officially, giving it a refreshed purpose.
The Chowan Heritage Association is an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the history and heritage of Eastern North Carolina and beyond. Notably, they have collected numerous pieces of old farm equipment and tractors and have held their Heritage Farm Fest in the past. They also participate in local parades.
“We want to turn this into a sort of heritage center, like a museum,” said Oscar White, looking around the building on Morristown Road. “We’ve been collecting equipment for years, it’s been scattered everywhere. We can now have one room with old farm equipment for folks to come and see.”
White said that another goal for the new purchase is to really remind locals what the Heritage Association is all about: promoting and educating people on the “old times” of living in Chowan County, decades ago.
“At one point this was a dead dream,” said Joseph Goodwin of the building purchase. “A lot of us [in the Association] have passed on. We couldn’t have done this without the folks standing here, Debbie Bennett especially.”
Upcoming events may also be held at the new site on Morristown Road, including a plow day on April 23 and the Heritage Farm Fest on June 4.
Typically in the past, the Farm Fest was held in front of John A. Holmes High School. A new tradition may soon be established, if the event is moved permanently to the Morristown site.
Janet Swenson said that the Heritage Association is also considering an attempt to host the state plow day competition. The competition has never been held in this region of North Carolina, it has always taken place west of Greenville.
Swenson said that fundraising may soon take place to begin renovations on the building, as most of the funds appropriated from the NCGA are going towards purchasing the site.
Anyone interested in donating to the Heritage Association – or joining – should contact Janet Swenson at P.O. Box 733, Edenton, NC 27932 or at heritage.association@yahoo.com.