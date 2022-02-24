Edenton’s new waterfront restaurant development is getting underway.
The Herringbone, which is the formal name of the soon-to-be-established brewpub, is taking over the old Conger Building (Edenton Ice Co.) on West Water Street and is set to open in early Fall.
Drawing inspiration from the herring industry of old and combining it with a rustic atmosphere, the restoration and development is a co-venture between Joe and Stephanie Wach of Out East Properties, and Dawson Tyler of Down East Preservation.
Together, they have formed Down and Out East, a symbolic name of partnership over the waterfront parcel. They aim for a “destination restaurant” for Edenton, a bustling venue that stands out on a map.
Tyler said that the name “Herringbone” pays respect to the once thriving herring industry that flourished along the shorelines of the Albemarle Sound. The Conger Building is perhaps one of the last vestiges from a bygone era of aquaculture and maritime commerce.
The Wachs and Tyler found the building ripe for development nearly half a decade ago and have been putting forth efforts to revitalize it in the meantime.
Once housing the Edenton Police Department headquarters, Tyler said that the building had since been gutted of about 16 offices and IT rooms and it has reverted back to its original warehouse form.
“We see it as sort of reminiscent of East Bay Street in Charleston [S.C.],” Tyler said. “A lot of those old fishing warehouses were converted into restaurants or developments.”
The theme will hold true at The Herringbone as well. Old trusses and rafters will still be visible running across the ceiling, the west side dining room will boast the old cork mats on the walls – from the building’s ice house days – while hooks may hang from the ceiling where fish baskets were once suspended.
“It will be rustic but have tablecloths and nice curtains. We want a good experience not just for visitors, but families as well,” Joe Wach said.
On the exterior, a patio with outdoor seating will give patrons sweeping views of Edenton Bay and its stunning sunsets. A park could also be in the works at the front of the building as a potential collaboration between the town of Edenton and the restaurant owners.
“We want to open the old front door back up and have a nice path leading to Water Street. We want to work with the town to incorporate a small park on entry to the front door,” Wach said.
The views, location and atmosphere will not be the only selling points of the restaurant either. A full service bar will be one of the biggest in the region with 17 to 20 seats and nearly 20 beers on tap, including plenty of North Carolina craft beers and special Edenton-branded beers.
Meanwhile, for kitchen aficionados, The Herringbone will not be skimping on space.
“We talked to restaurant owners all over and asked them: ‘what makes a great restaurant?’” Wach said. “Many said: have a great kitchen.”
The response at The Herringbone? A 1,200-square-foot kitchen with a keg cooler separate from the bar, to avoid dragging kegs through the dining area. The kitchen will be armed and equipped to serve roughly 100 at a time.
“This will be the best kitchen in Chowan County,” Wach said.
To run and manage the kitchen, the Wachs and Tyler said they hired a general manager from Chicago who has lifetime experience in the restaurant industry.
As for a chef? No one has been selected yet, but much of The Herringbone’s menu will be chef-inspired and revolve around whoever is selected, according to Wach.
“A chef brings the menu to the table,” he said. “But we do plan on having a lot of local resources, from locally sourced vegetables to locally caught seafood.”
The serving capacity of the kitchen, combined with nearly a few thousand square feet of event space and a private boathouse – seating an additional 40 – gives The Herringbone opportunities to become an event venue as well.
“Say Colony Tire or another business wants to have a company wide event,” Wach proposed hypothetically. “They can use the whole restaurant. We can host weddings too.”
Throughout the planning and conceptual process, The Herringbone has received praise and strong support from both town council and local committees.
“Town council and the historic preservation committee and planners are all incredibly supporting of this,” Wach said.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings, said in 2020 about the project, he thinks the restaurant will certainly be a welcome addition to Edenton.
The importance of a new waterfront dining destination is not lost on the Wachs and Tyler, as they recognize what The Herringbone has the potential to become.
“When visitors come to visit places and they say ‘hey, where do we eat,’ they usually ask more in Edenton: ‘hey, where do we eat by the water?” Wach said. “We want to make it important for residents and visitors alike. Experience a historic building – a museum of sorts for the herring industry – and have great views while socializing.”
The owners hope to take advantage of the newly funded Harbor Town Ferry project, which, according to Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan), will be a local ferry service connecting historic towns across the Albemarle Sound.
One such ferry dock could be established just feet from The Herringbone.
“We hope people will come by water to visit the restaurant,” Wach said.
The finalized ferry system details, however, have yet to be ironed out by local stakeholders and policy makers. Should it proceed though, it could be a big boon for business at The Herringbone.
Despite the ongoing ferry talks, the Wachs and Tyler are sure that once their vision comes to fruition, it will all be worth it.
“We see this as becoming a destination restaurant, a place that brings folks from all over the region to dine here in Edenton,” Wach said.
