Retired U.S. Army Col. George E. Lewis III reads the Declaration of Independence during the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s annual Fourth of July ceremony at the Joseph Hewes monument in Edenton, July 4, 2022. This year’s ceremony will be Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.
Chowan Herald
Hertford and Edenton residents will mark the Fourth of July with a series of events kicking off on Sunday.
In Hertford, there will be an Independence Day celebration and community fireworks display for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Events will be held Sunday at the riverside Missing Mill Park on Grubb Street and begin at 4 p.m.