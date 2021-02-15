HERTFORD — Hertford’s police chief has resigned, citing an “acrimonious political environment” that he claims has the town’s police department “being used by some as a tool for discord.”
Chief Dennis Brown submitted his letter of resignation to Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, Town Manager Pam Hurdle and members of Hertford Town Council on Sunday.
Brown’s letter states that he has accepted a “more stable position which will provide increased financial support for my family and professional growth.” The letter does not state where he’s going.
Brown, who began work with the town in December 2018, said his last day with the Hertford Police Department will be March 31.
The chief said his decision to resign “was not reached in haste” and that serving as Hertford’s police chief “has been an exceptional honor,” adding that he “wishes the department and the community nothing but success.”
The chief said his loyalty had always been to citizens and that during his tenure he had “employed judicious and equal enforcement of the law and never showed favoritism to one person or group.”
Unfortunately, he said, “the police department is being used by some as a tool for discord.”
“This is not our primary function and is placing staff in the middle of political disagreements,” Brown said.
Brown didn’t mention names but noted it became public last year that one member of Hertford Town Council was exploring the idea of disbanding the town’s police department. He believes the idea hasn’t gone away, he said.
“While the public and most of the council greatly supports the department, I do not believe this goal has been abandoned and could be serving as a motivation for some decisions,” Brown said.
He said the “current acrimonious political environment” in the town’s government “is impacting me, my family, and the department.”
In an interview with The Perquimans Weekly Monday, Brown said the situation had “become unsustainable for me.”
“I feel like law enforcement is being pitted, this department in particular, for political purposes,” he said.
Brown also responded to a story published over the weekend about the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into whether a town councilor’s personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him. In the story, Town Councilor Ashely Hodges, the councilor who reported his suspicions about his emails being stolen to the District Attorney’s Office, explained why he didn’t report the matter to the Hertford Police Department.
According to the application the SBI prepared for a warrant to search the computer, Hodges told the SBI he was “uncomfortable” reporting the matter to Hertford police because of “political associations and relationships that had formed between various council members, the town manager and the chief of police.”
Brown responded that his department has always done its duty, but sometimes has been placed in the middle of disputes involving council members. Councilman Quentin Jackson has been arrested several times by the department, and in January, Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering, according to an arrest warrant.
“This department has always done its job,” Brown said. “I have personally testified twice in court against Councilman Quentin Jackson — both times he’s been convicted. We’ve submitted numerous charges to the District Attorney’s Office. So at the end of the day, that’s not why I’m here.”
Though Brown’s tenure with the police department has included staffing changes, he has high praise for his employees.
“This is quite honestly the most talented group of folks that I’ve had the privilege of working with for quite a long time,” he said. “We have some spectacular officers that work here and they care about this town. They care about making it a good place to raise families. We are blessed and lucky and very fortunate to have these folks working here. I’m very proud of them and the job they do.”
In his resignation letter, Brown noted that when he was hired, the department employed only two full-time officers and one administrative assistant. The department now has, in addition to the administrative assistant, eight full-time officers, five part-time officers, and the town manager is considering his recommendation to hire a ninth officer.
He also noted the department incorporated policies that have increased diversity among the department’s ranks and its use of force policy received “best practice” certification by the U.S. Justice Department’s Standards for Certification on Safe Policing for Communities.
Brown also noted his department has embraced technology with its use of both body and vehicle cameras. The department’s case closure rate had also increased, which he said “
“has helped victims find justice.”
He also noted the department’s evidence room, which had “been a historic point of concern,” was now “being managed in a legal and professional manner.”
Brown noted that the police department wasn’t the town department affected by the political acrimony. He pointed out four department heads have left the town since his hiring in 2018.
“It is a very, very good town (with) very, very good people,” he said of Hertford. “It’s just the political climate right now is one that’s not beneficial and cohesive for me to continue” as police chief.