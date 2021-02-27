Hertford Rotary Club provides free tax preparation services to lower income tax payers in the Albemarle region each year.
Due to some unforseen circumstances, one of our tax preparer will not be able to volunteer this year. This has left our program with a challenge.
We have over 80 appointments already for our program. We prepare tax returns on Tuesday afternoons and Saturday mornings at the EMS Building at 159 Creek Drive, in Hertford.
In order to prepare taxes in our program, you will need to have a laptop computer (the IRS oprovides on-line access to the TaxSlayer program) and take some IRS provided training and take a tax law exam.
If you are interested and would like some more information, please call Sandy Stevenson or email him at williamstevenson62@gmail.com.