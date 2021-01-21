A report released by the North Carolina Division of Aviation shows the economic impact Northeastern Regional Airport.
The report, which contains data for 2019, shows the Edenton-based airport was responsible that year for was responsible for 70 jobs, personal income of $3.7 million, $494,000 in state and local taxes, and $10.45 million in economic impact.
Thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard Base, Elizabeth City Regional Airport ranks among the top four general aviation airports in North Carolina for local jobs generated and economic impact.
According to the report, the Elizabeth City airport was responsible for 2,790 jobs, $124.8 million in personal income, $9.29 million in state and local taxes and $479.7 million in economic impact.
Statewide, 72 publicly owned airports contributed more than $61 billion to the state’s economy in 2019, generating $2.5 billion in state and local taxes, and supporting 373,000 jobs. The report notes the data doesn’t include the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on airports in 2020.
Other airports in the region are also included in the Division of Aviation report. First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, for example, was responsible in 2019 for 135 jobs, personal income of $4.69 million, state and local taxes of $604,000 and $4.1 million in economic impact.
Currituck Regional Airport in Maple was responsible for 65 jobs, $2.9 million in personal income, $413,000 in state and local taxes, and $9.4 million in economic impact.