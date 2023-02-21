...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from late morning to early evening on Tuesday. These
breezy and warm conditions will result in low humidity values and
drying fuels, such as leaves and tree litter. Increased fire
danger is expected across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Edenton State Historic Sites is currently seeking active volunteers from across the community.
With lots of great things happening in the area, Edenton SHS invites local residents to join the fun and educational activities associated with the town’s historic properties (i.e. 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, The James Iredell House, 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse, etc.)
Coffee will be hosted for prospective volunteers at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 at the Historic Edenton Visitor's Center – located at 109 North Broad Street in Edenton.
“Come along – and bring a friend – and get to know more about the sites as well as the numerous volunteer opportunities available,” a recent email from the Friends of Edenton State Historic Sites read.
Whatever skills, whatever interests, whether one can give an hour a month or want to be involved several days a week, Historic Edenton says that they have something for everyone.