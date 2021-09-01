The 1767 Chowan County Courthouse will serve as a temporary replacement as renovations get underway at the visitor center for Historic Edenton State Historic Site.
The administrative staff for Historic Edenton expect to be based out of the Historic Courthouse about six months while renovations to the visitor center at 108 N. Broad Street are completed.
The Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse is located at 117 East King Street.
The work underway at the visitor center on North Broad Street consists mainly of cosmetic renovations to the exterior.
The James Iredell House, Historic Roanoke River Lighthouse and Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse all remain open with someone there to greet visitors.
Those wishing to tour the Cupola House may go to the Historic Courthouse to find a docent to accompany them on a tour of that historic structure.
Edenton is North Carolina’s second-oldest town and was its first Colonial capital.
The 1767 Chowan Courthouse is the oldest courthouse in the United States that continues to function as an official courthouse.