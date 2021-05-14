For over 120 years, Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church was a powerful force for good in the Edenton community. The Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church was at the center of life in the African-American community in Edenton, especially the East Gale Street neighborhood.
In Eastern North Carolina, Kadesh Church inspired, educated and empowered men, women and children for over a century.
The 2003 hurricane, Isabel, ravaged the building. Although the sturdy structure withstood the storm, the damage rendered it unusable. Due to its small active membership, the church’s congregation purchased land and built a facility that supports its current membership.
The Partners for Sacred Places inspired the congregation of Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church and the citizens of Edenton by providing a $250,000 2-for-1 match grant to restore this beloved and special place. The church congregation and the Edenton Historical Commission formed a Restoration Committee, which established a $1.3 million campaign to restore the historic church as an active religious facility. The Restoration Committee also is developing a Business Plan to operate the historic building as a community, cultural and education center to support the maintenance of the Church and enhance the economic fabric of Edenton, Chowan County and northeastern North Carolina.
The Kadesh Church is located on East Gale Street, where an incredible collection of significant African American architecture has been a cornerstone of this African American community since the town’s colonial beginnings. This wealth of social and material history is most reflected in Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church and other structures that were built by the Badham family of prominent mid-18th century and early 19th century African American carpenters: Miles Badham, Hannibal Badham, Sr., Hannibal Badham Jr. and Miles Badham II.
The Town of Edenton hopes that by being part of its North Oakum Neighborhood Redevelopment Zone, East Gale Street will once again be a vibrant neighborhood with its historic church and homes rehabilitated and occupied by families and community leaders. This historic neighborhood will also add to Edenton’s economic stability as a significant heritage tourism site.
A restored Kadesh Church will add its voice to the historic Penelope Barker House (1762-82); the Cupola House (1758); the Iredell House (1800-1810); “Freedom House,” the home of the late Civil Rights activist Golden Frinks (1970s); North Carolina’s oldest House (1718; and other heritage tourism attractions in Edenton and Chowan County.
Support for this $1.3 million Campaign to Restore Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church is coming from individuals, companies, foundations and other organizations. Support is also coming from local, regional, state and national sources. Fundraising through solicitations is approaching $560,000. Fundraising for this project is managed by the Edenton Historical Commission, 505 S. Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932.