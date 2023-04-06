EDENTON — Nearly eight decades ago, a group of Edenton women came together to create an event unlike any other in the region to raise money for historic preservation and community projects.
Seventy-five years later, the Edenton Woman’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes is still going strong. And next weekend, the biennial event will be returning to the streets of the South’s prettiest small town.
This year’s tour, scheduled for April 14-15, will feature nearly 20 homes across southern Chowan County and the town of Edenton.
Guests will be greeted by members of the Woman’s Club, who will be dressed in Colonial-era attire, and listen as docents share the history, architecture and stories of each unique home.
The Pilgrimage’s main goal — besides treating both tourists and locals to Edenton’s beautiful homes — is to support the Women’s Club’s twin goals of historic preservation and education.
“The funds don’t just preserve brick and stone but they contribute to history,” Pilgrimage co-chair Claudia Dodson said in a recent interview.
Since the first Pilgrimage in 1949, the club has raised more than $1 million. Net proceeds go to support the preservation and restoration of local historic buildings and artifacts. The funding also helps local projects that promote history through education and programming.
Completed grant applications for this year’s round of funding are due by the time of the Pilgrimage. Awards will be determined by a vote of the club’s membership at the group’s November meeting and then presented later at the club’s general meeting.
Co-chair Carlette Pruden said providing new folks in town a way to learn more about the community is one of the best parts of the Pilgrimage.
“So many new people are moving into the area and finding out there are so many interesting things with these homes and who built them. It can be exciting,” Pruden said.
“This will be one of the most diversified pilgrimages we’ve had,” added club member Anne Rowe. “Nine of the homes this year have never been on the tour.”
The homes on this year’s tour and the date of their completion include:
• James Iredell Sr. House (1773)
• Edward Piland House (1785)
• Littlejohn-Byrum House (1790)
• Mulberry Hill (1798)
• Edmond Hoskins Store and James Iredell Jr Law Office (1802)
• Pembroke Hall (1850)
• Wessington House (1850)
• Henry A. Bond Jr House (1872)
• William H. Harrel House (1879)
• Freeman Grandy House (1886)
• Halsey-Chappell House (1894)
• Cotton Mill “Allamanda” House (1899-1923)
• Williams-Berryman House (1908)
• Charles N. Griffin House (1910)
• William H. Coffield, Jr House (1921)
• G.W. Spry House (1922)
Historical sites and landmarks on the tour include:
• Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church and Cemetery (1736-1806)
• 1767 Chowan County Courthouse
• Cupola House and Heritage Gardens (1777)
• Penelope Barker House (1782)
• Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church (1875) and the site of North Carolina’s first Rosenwald School (1915)
• Saint Ann Catholic Church 1858
• Roanoke River Lighthouse (1886)
• Louis F. Ziegler House (1892); Historic Edenton State Historic Site Visitor Center
• Cotton Mill Museum (1909)
• Jail Keeper’s Home 1825 (exterior viewing only)
• Chowan County Jail 1825 (exterior viewing only)
Other special events will include a demonstration of Colonial-era cooking —complete with a hearth and brick oven — at the Bandon Kitchen in the James Iredell House on Church Street. Attendees will be treated to food samples both days of the Pilgrimage. Richard Heiser also will give a demonstration of early wheel and hand-molded pottery making at 108 South Oakum Street.
In addition, Susan Harrell Birckhead will be signing and selling copies of new book, “Across the Field,” a look at the history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church and the adjoining Rosenwald School at 122 Warren Grove Road.
Pilgrimage attendees will also receive a complimentary breakfast both days of the tour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Historic Edenton Visitor Center at 108 North Broad Street as well as a boxed lunch at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
Dinner options, besides the offerings at local restaurants, will include a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. served at St. Anne Catholic Church at 207 North Broad Street. For more details about the spaghetti dinner, contact Michele at 252-482-2617.
Advance tickets for the Pilgrimage are $40 for adults and $25 for students ages 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at edentonpilgrimage.org or by calling (252) 368-6028. You can also buy tickets until April 11 at the Historic Edenton Visitor Center at 108 North Broad Street.
Tickets the day of the event will cost $45 for adults and $30 for students and can be purchased at the Historic Edenton Visitor Center.