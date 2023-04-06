EDENTON — Nearly eight decades ago, a group of Edenton women came together to create an event unlike any other in the region to raise money for historic preservation and community projects.

Seventy-five years later, the Edenton Woman’s Club’s Pilgrimage of Historic Homes is still going strong. And next weekend, the biennial event will be returning to the streets of the South’s prettiest small town.

