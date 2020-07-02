The work at Civil Rights leader Golden Frinks’ former home in Edenton is part of the ongoing effort of the state-operated historic sites to show African Americans’ history to visitors and residents alike.
The Sites main office is at 108 N. Broad St., the former home of the Ziegler Funeral Home. The place itself is historically significant because its believed that Fannie Keeter Ziegler (1900-1980) was the first North Carolina woman to obtain a funeral director’s license.
While its facilities are closed to due the coronavirus pandemic, those interested in Edenton’s history can go online and watch the Sites’ YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2NN7GoR or visit the Facebook page.
Somerset Place, another state historic site in Washington County, has a link to Edenton, as the plantation owners’ family also owned land in Chowan County. Some of their historic homes in downtown still exist. The Site also has a YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/2CQNaS1 , and Facebook page.
Historic tours
Besides online material, Edenton State Historic Sites offers two tours focusing on the town’s African American history.
The long-running Harriet Jacobs tour details the life of the former slave who escaped and went on the write her autobiography, “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.” Jacobs’ historic marker stands right in front of the visitor’s center, offering the perfect starting point to the tour. Other stops include, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the 1767 courthouse, downtown Edenton and the waterfront.
The newest tour, Edenton from Civil War to Civil Rights, opened last year. It looks a little bit at slavery, but focuses on life after the Civil War to the Civil Rights era. When introduced, the tour was only offered by vehicle since some of the spots along the tour were far apart.
All tours cost $2.50 per person. To find out the tour schedule, visit the site’s Facebook page or call 252-482-2637 Tuesday-Saturday.
Behind the courthouse
While the 1767 Courthouse is closed to the public, the stocks and pillory behind the building are outdoors and can be visited. Near the devices used to punish criminals are signs that detail how the devices were used during the Colonial Era and how all criminals were treated. Did you know they had a ducking chair — basically a chair on a rope that they’d dunk in Edenton Bay — used mostly for “women with sharp tongues”?
The signs also note the disparity between criminal punishments based on race and societal status.
A sign discusses the history of Edenton jails. The county’s fifth jail, constructed in 1825 and was used until 1979, still stands and is currently owned and operated by Edenton Historic Commission. Harriet Jacobs’ first-person account of what happened during the aftermath of the Nat Turner slave rebellion is featured.
Exhibit
About a year ago, a permanent exhibit featuring African Americans’ contribution to Edenton was installed. It is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.
“The Hands that Built a Town” highlights the contributions made by African Americans living here in Edenton prior to the Civil War.
The exhibit, is in two buildings — the Dependency, which is believed to be the original home on the Iredell property, and the Smokehouse, which is from Bandon Plantation, formerly located where the Arrowhead Beach community in Chowan County is now.
Edenton served as a commercial center for a wider rural area and provided economic opportunities for “free Blacks,” a group of African Americans who owned their own businesses or worked as skilled laborers.
Among the parts of the exhibit, include a section on the Black builders of Edenton, such as Joe Welcome, a bricklayer, and John R. Page, carpenter.
Welcome, an enslaved mason was hired out to finish some of Edenton’s most well-known buildings, such as Edenton Academy, Hayes Plantation and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Page became a Republican politician and member of the North Carolina general Assembly during Reconstruction. The John R. Page Masonic Lodge on North Oakum Street is named after him.
Items such as pottery fragments, and pieces used in homes during the Antebellum era are also on display.
There is also a look at Providence, a church that was once near the current site of Beaver Hill Cemetery on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. It was destroyed by a suspected arson that occurred during a period of civil unrest shortly after the Nat Turner Rebellion in 1831. The African-American church’s cemetery still exists.