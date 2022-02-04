John A. Holmes alum Kevin Downing has recently been named defensive assistant coach at the University of Virginia.
The announcement, coming under the mint tenure of newly hired head coach Tony Elliott, was made public on Jan. 5.
Downing has previously overseen defensive ends for the Navy Midshipmen. In 2019, Navy saw one of their best seasons in history with Downing as a defensive coach.
The Mids finished the 2019 campaign ranked 20th in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. It marked just the second time in the last 56 years that Navy finished in the AP Top 20 (18th in 2015).
A big part of that turnaround was the massive improvement Navy showed on the defensive side of the football as the Mids improved in every major category, according to a press release from the UVA announcement.
Downing has also spent four years at Kennesaw State, four years at Elon and four years at Winston-Salem State.
His roots, however came from northeastern North Carolina.
Downing, who originally attended school in Perquimans, switched school districts at the start of high school to Edenton-Chowan at the request of his father, Andy Downing.
Graduating from Holmes in 2000, Kevin Downing went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 2004 from North Carolina Central University, where he played football in 2001 and 2002 before journeying into the coaching world.
Kevin Downing follows in the footsteps of his father, who still helps with coaching duties at Holmes for football, track and basketball – the latter of which alongside his younger son Maurice.
“His dad was a huge inspiration to him ever since he graduated college,” said Jonthan Downing, Kevin’s mother. “Kevin has been a blessing because he’s a giver and now that is why he is so blessed himself.”
“He’s done a great job of moving up,” said Andy Downing. “Kevin works hard and loves what he’s doing. We’re very proud of him.”
Jonthan Downing also praised the generosity of Elliott.
“[Coaching at] UVA was another step forward for Kevin,” she said. “They called him one night and in the best interest of his young family, he took the offer. Coach Tony [Elliott] seems to be absolutely amazing. He gave Kevin an offer he couldn’t refuse.”
While Kevin Downing gives back on the field to the Charlottesville community, his parents give back to their Edenton community in the form of Shalom International Church.
Both Andy and Jonthan are the lead pastors of Shalom.
“We’ve been here 14 years with Shalom,” Jonthan Downing said. “We just recently switched buildings when our old one started falling apart.”
Throughout the community, Shalom takes part in food and clothing programs as well as after-school programs, which launched in August 2021 in the form of Hesed After-School Care and Summer Camp.
Shalom also broadcasts its sermons live to nations across the world via the new cameras installed within the sanctuary – the walls of which are covered in international flags from all parts of the globe.
Jonthan Downing said that she has been on the road often throughout the states while in ministry, as well as making a visit to Israel to minister.
“We didn’t realize in the beginning that it would become international, we just gave it that name,” she said.
Other nations who wish to be involved with the church have reached out in recent times to get on board with the ministry.
Shalom also sends money to other countries, such as the Israel Ministry and the Native American organizations.
Every now and then, Kevin Downing will come home and pop into a service or two. His mother made sure to note that he still drops in his tithes, of which she is very grateful.
“Kevin comes home whenever he’s not coaching or scouting for talent,” Jonthan Downing said. “With a new coach, they are starting at a new level with all new coaches. They are building a whole new team. So Kevin has been out scouting for a while, he rests and then goes out again.”
She then pointed out how proud she was, not just of Kevin, but of all three of her sons.
“I’m proud of all my boys,” she said. “And I’m proud of our ministry.”
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.