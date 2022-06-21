The new John A. Holmes High School project just received an updated price tag: $75 million.
In September 2021, a construction budget of $50 million was agreed upon between both Edenton-Chowan Schools and the Chowan County Board of Commissioners.
The agreement was required for the USDA to finance $35 million of the project cost via loan to the county. The other $15 million, at the time, was awarded via grant money.
Since then, an additional $25 million was awarded from the fund in April, bringing the total in grant allocations to $40 million.
The updated budget of $75 million was first brought forward to a joint committee of board of education members and county commissioners on May 22.
On June 7 at the ECPS Board of Education meeting and June 9 at a special meeting of the Chowan commissioners, both parties returned to their camps to approve the updated budget.
M.B. Kahn Construction, the company overseeing the project, cited rising material costs and inflation as the primary causes behind the budgetary increase.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer also recommended an upgrade to the school, a $2.2 million hybrid performing arts center. Sasscer said he saw an opportunity to give Chowan County a “community venue” that could replace the legendary Swain Auditorium.
Such an upgrade could feature risers for seats, acoustic paneling, a catwalk, additional lighting and sound, as well as plenty of rooms backstage. It would seat a maximum of 399, given construction site restraints.
The performing arts facility was already factored into the $75 million budget for consideration.
M.B. Kahn spokesperson and Executive VP Bill Cram were present at both the joint meeting on May 22 and the BOE meeting on June 6 to answer questions.
Cram told the joint committee that the state of the construction market was unlike anything he had seen in 48 years in the business.
In 2017, the average price per square foot for a project like Holmes was between $170 to $190. Now, it is close to $400 per square foot.
Cram said that he had built three elementary schools for just $10 million total just 25 years ago. Now, he is building one elementary school in Smithfield, Va. for $40 million.
“You all are still in a remarkable position,” Cram said. “There are very few counties that have an opportunity to get a $40 million gift towards a new facility. Getting that money allows you to do something remarkable for your community.”
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard asked Cram how easy it would be to back down if the project bids come in higher than expected.
“It’s not easy,” Cram explained. “We’ll be watching the project closely as we approach bidding. We can read the market and gauge our collective thoughts at that point. We want a project on bid day that is on budget.”
The current timetable to put the project to bid is late 2022 or early 2023.
“If the market looks good, we may advance that date. If it looks bad, we may delay that date,” Cram told the joint committee.
Sasscer said Holmes students and staff may start transitioning to their temporary home as early as January, looking at the semester break as an ideal time.
If the market is not where project leaders would like it to be in January, then they will push the transition to June 2023.
Howard said that the ongoing renovation at the old D.F. Walker – where Holmes students may be housed – should be ready by Christmas.
Sasscer said that the county commissioners and the board of education needed to approve the updated budget so that the commissioners can then “pull the trigger” on the $35 million USDA loan by June 27.
County leaders hope to have the loan secured before July 1 to avoid rising interest rates. Currently, the county can lock-in an interest rate of 2.5 percent for the loan with no burden to Chowan County taxpayers.
Commission Chairman Bob Kirby and Commissioner Ron Cummings had some issues with the budget during the joint session. Kirby acknowledged the value of investing in the county’s students, but worried for the taxpayers and the cost of future projects, such as a water plant, a jail and a middle school upgrade.
Cummings balked at the price, telling Sasscer that the project went from a “Ford to a Rolls Royce,” and emphasized his upbringing in a one room school. Sasscer said that the district is “still building a Ford,” it just became a more expensive Ford because of inflation.
“We need a basic, clean school building, you are building the Taj Mahal here,” Cummings said.
BOE member Ricky Browder stepped in, explaining to Cummings that the school district has “taken great pains” to make sure they provide Chowan County children with the best they can.
“Are we perfect? No. Are we improving? Yes,” Browder said. “Teachers are leaving the industry in record numbers and we are fighting an uphill battle in finding good ones. Unfortunately reading, writing and arithmetic is no longer what we have to teach, that is not the reality of the 21st and 22nd centuries. We have to prepare these kids for things we don’t even know we’re going to face.”
Browder referenced the recent investment in the cutting edge Anatomage table for Holmes as one example of looking to the future.
“We are losing people from Chowan at an alarming rate. Education is one of the draws we can use to make people want to come and live here, instead of just building retirement communities. I think we are doing a good job,” Browder concluded.
School board member Paul Clifton added that the county is not spending any more money than they previously planned to finance: $35 million.
“I have children in the school system and I hope that they will not have to leave this area. I’d love to see them settle down and stay. When people come here, the first thing they ask is ‘what are your schools like?’ If you can create a community that shows a priority focus is education, that pulls people,” Clifton said. “This touches every aspect, not just education.”
At the June 9 special meeting of the county commission, Commissioner Alex Kehayes warned his colleagues that the USDA loan could use “all of the county’s credit.”
Kirby said that the project is a “bitter pill,” however, he feels going in a different direction would do more harm than good.
Commissioner Chris Evans, along with Kehayes and Larry McLaughlin, said that they support the performing arts center upgrades. Evans also said that while he “hates the project budget, as high as it has gotten,” he believed the students in Chowan County “deserve everything that the county can give them” and is ready to move the project on.
The final vote on the budget passed the ECPS Board unanimously on June 7.
The final vote by the Chowan Board of Commissioners passed 6-1 on June 9. Cummings dissented.
The next step in the project is to secure approval on the USDA loan by July 1 and to wrap up final construction documents.
Groundbreaking may occur as early as the end of the year.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.