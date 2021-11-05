EDENTON - It’s about honoring those who served.
A Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Veteran’s Memorial behind the Chowan County Courthouse, 101 South Broad St. in Edenton.
According to Edward G. Bond Post 40 Commander Maureen A. Sobulefsky, the guest speaker at this year’s ceremony will be Laurie Moe Buckhout, who is a retired Army Colonel and decorated combat commander.
After retirement, she founded Corvus Consulting and speciality services group specializing in electronic, warfare, cyber and spectrum consulting, which she grew to over $43 million in value in less than seven years.
In 2019, Buckhout sold her company to Castellum Inc., a U.S. Corporation leading in cyber, IT services and products, and now serves on the Board of Directors of Castellum.
She has been long been a thought leader in the areas of Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, Cyberspace Operations and Electronic Warfare.
She has been the leader in the development and validation of virtually all the U.S. Army’s modern Electric Warfare program requirements.
Buckhout is also the past president of the Association of Old Crows, the International Electronic Warfare Association, and served as a Special Government Employee on National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.
Buckhout served as an army officer from 1984 to 2010, and is a native of Virginia and attended James Madison University.
Upon completion of JMU’S ROTC Scholarship program, she was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps in 1984, and then served in leadership and staff positions from the Third Infantry Division to the White House and from platoon leader to battalion commander. She ended her career as Chief of Electronic Warfare for the army’s headquarters staff.
Buckhout received a bachelor of science degree from James Madison University and a master’s degree in military arts and science in national military and a masters degree of science in information management from Webster University.
Buckhout’s career highlights include nearly a decade of service in Germany and the Middle East, to include a year as a battalion commander leading over 800 soldiers in Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 23rd Signal Battalion in Iraq from 2003 to 2004.
She received multiple military awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Award, the Meritorious Service Medal and several awards of Joint and Army Commendation and Achievement medals as well as other service awards.
She also wears permanent permanent orders of the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Combat Action Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Joint Staff, White House and Army Staff badges.
She is an expert in cyber, EW and electromagnetic spectrum operations, speaking often at defense and industry forae addressing the asymmetric threat of spectrum warfare and all-domain operations around the world.
The program is free, and open to the public.