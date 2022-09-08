Hopeline Visit

(from left) Civil Clerk Wendy Turner, Clerk of Court Mike McArthur, Albemarle Hopeline counselor Ember Cooper, Criminal Clerk Lisa Smith and Magistrate Greg Dail.

 Contributed Photo

Last month, counselors from Albemarle Hopeline in Elizabeth City visited the Chowan County Courthouse to thank local professionals for their services.

The visit was part of a regional tour of courthouses to share a message and thank judicial officials for their sensitive services rendered to victims of domestic and sexual violence.