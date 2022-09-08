Last month, counselors from Albemarle Hopeline in Elizabeth City visited the Chowan County Courthouse to thank local professionals for their services.
The visit was part of a regional tour of courthouses to share a message and thank judicial officials for their sensitive services rendered to victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Chowan County Clerk of Court Mike McArthur, clerks Wendy Turner and Lisa Smith and Magistrate Greg Dail met with counselor Ember Cooper in mid-August.
Albemarle Hopeline, as a private non-profit organization, provides comprehensive direct and preventive services to victims of family violence, sexual assault, and teen dating violence in the Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Albemarle Hopeline’s vision is the “elimination of domestic violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, support, and transitional assistance until the dream comes true.”
Albemarle Hopeline was organized in 1981 by a small group of women exposed to emerging state and national information on domestic and sexual violence.
Concerned about the safety of individuals and families in rural northeastern North Carolina, this group started an independent organization: The Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank Task Force on Crimes Against Women, Inc., which later became Albemarle Hopeline.
In late 1982, through a small grant from the N.C. Council on the Status of Women, a 24-hour crisis phone line was started, becoming the foundation for the group of domestic violence intervention and prevention services that followed.
From its grassroots inception to the present, meeting basic safety needs of victims and empowering them to be autonomous and self-sufficient have been priorities.
Over the years, the agency has developed comprehensive direct service, shelter, and prevention components designed to extend to the far corners of our collective rural community, reaching the isolated and previously unreachable.
All are supported by a solid agency structure of board members and volunteers from all counties served, well-trained staff with agency longevity, strong community partners, and involvement of its constituency.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, the 24-Hour Crisis Line is (252) 338-3011.