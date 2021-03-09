Hornthal leaves legacy of friends, coaching, compassion

Allen Lane Hornthal, 80, formerly of Edenton, died peacefully at Duke University Hospital on Saturday, March 6 with his family by his side.
Sunday morning when Charlie Creighton called the newspaper to let us know about Hornthal’s passing, thus began an odyssey to learn more about this great man.
“He was one of my best friends,” said Creighton in a voice that spoke volumes about how much he will miss the man he’s known for 50 years. “No one will be able to replace him. He was funny, resourceful and made an impact on everyone he came in contact with. If COVID-19 was not derailing our funerals, we would need two churches for Allen’s funeral due to the crowd size. I think I can speak favorably about him for days.”
As news spread of Hornthal’s death, many people spoke of his time as a dentist, his legacy coaching tennis, skill with a golf club, knowledge of trivia, faithful member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, family man and more.
According to Hornthal’s obituary that appears on A2, Hornthal graduated from Tarboro High School (‘58), UNC-Chapel Hill (‘62) as a Pi Kappa Alpha, and UNC School of Dentistry (‘66). After two years in Lakehurst, NJ with the US Navy, Allen and his wife Lindsay settled in Edenton. He opened his dental practice in 1968 in an office on Broad Street, with a dedicated staff whom he loved dearly for all 30 years he practiced in Edenton.
Knowing that the Mitchener family owned and operated a family drug store on Broad Street for many decades, the newspaper reached out to John Mitchener.
“My Dad and I knew dentist Hornthal for years as Allen rented office space for the practice of dentistry from my dad on North Broad Street,” Mitchener said. “Space was undeveloped at the time so Dad designed spaces so Allen could go from chair-to-chair checking root canals, dentures and baby teeth without tiring his tennis legs.”
On that note, Hornthal was a noted Aces’ girls’ tennis coach for 40 years.
“He conveniently ended appointments during tennis season so he could dodge traffic as he crossed to the tennis courts between the Scouts’ Cabin and the Armory,” Mitchener said. “He was an able player before he came to Edenton. Blessed with daughters and the embryonic spirit of female teenagers wanting to become the next Billie Jean King of tennis, he volunteered to coach the young ladies in broad open daylight! Clumsy ponytails and all!
“For love of the sport and its opportunities, he coached well for decades when neither ERA nor the Ides of March encouraged such from aspiring dentists. I understand he never took an honorarium. Aces’ athletics in particular and Edenton-Chowan schools in general are decidedly better today because Allen Hornthal came our way.”
In a 2013 Daily Advance article, Hornthal spoke about his return to coaching the Aces following a lung transplant procedure due to his battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
“They’re a big part of my motivation,” Hornthal said at the time. “That’s one of the carrots I had with this thing was to say, ‘OK, you know this will be a good year.’ And I really love doing it, and it adds meaning to my life. I wanted to be able to get back and experience that emotional high of coaching.”
Aces’ dual team winning streak ended in 2010, but the streak was featured by the Raleigh News & Observer and nationally by Yahoo Sports in 2010.
At the time, the Aces were a Class 2A program.
Hornthal stepped down as coach of the Aces’ girls’ tennis program following the 2013 season.
Before the newspaper could even send an early morning text Monday to Aces’ Athletics Director Wes Mattera to learn about Hornthal’s impact on the Aces, Mattera posted these kind words about Hornthal to social media.
“The Aces would like to send their condolences to the family of Dr. Allen Hornthal,” he said. “Coach Hornthal built consistent powerhouse tennis teams throughout the decades he spent coaching the Lady ACES. His records include coaching the team to over 112 straight Northeastern Coastal Conference wins. Yet, this is nothing in comparison to the many young lives he and his wife, Lindsay, molded through their dedication and passion to life on the courts and beyond. Prayers of peace and comfort to the Hornthal family.”
To see a video interview of Hornthal talking about his commitment to Aces’ tennis, click: https://www.wralsportsfan.com/with-new-lungs-local-tennis-coach-returns-to-the-court/12665724/
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton knows everyone in town, so she suggested that the newspaper reach out to former Mayor Roland Vaughan and his wife Peggy.
Moreover, Knighton provided this nugget from Tammy Woodley, assistant to the Town Manager, about Hornthal – he served November 1975 through November 1981 on Town Council.
Vaughan provided more detail about Hornthal; probably enough to do one of those biographical tributes you see on the History channel.
“Allen Hornthal was many things to a wide range of people in Edenton and Chowan County,” he said. “Excellent dentist, outstanding tennis coach for the Lady Aces, town council member and lay leader of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, just to name a few. He loved the Tar Heels and we and our wives watched nearly every basketball game together for over thirty years always coming up with an excuse whenever we lost. Golf was another passion for Allen which he played often and enjoyed watching on TV plus his loyalty to the Boston Red Sox was unwavering.”
Just an idea, but Edenton Bay Trading Company has trivia night; maybe make a question about Hornthal, a trivia whiz.
“Perhaps my favorite memory of him will be his incredible sense of humor and his complete mastery of trivia,” Vaughan said. “He loved to interject little trivia zingers into most every conversation and on most any subject and we would never question the accuracy.”
Creighton added, “Allen had a keen mind. He knew more trivia than the Wednesday group at Malcolms. If he was there, he’d be leading that chase.”
Another bit of trivia about Hornthal – he kept obituaries that he pasted in a scrap book, said his friend Warner Perry.
“He loved to joke, he loved trivia and he kept a scrapbook of obituaries that he collected,” Perry said of he and his wife Ann’s friend of 50 years. “Anybody would enjoy picking it up and reading it.”
Perry recalled meeting Hornthal all those years ago.
“I was a newlywed. Couple befriended us. We had a lot in common. He went to Chapel Hill, loved the Tarheels, good Christian, good family man, loved his girls and he loved to play golf later in life.”
When most golfers are struggling to crack 100 strokes, Perry had long been familiar with marking eagles and birdies on his scorecard.
“Allen spent a lot of time of the golf course,” he said. “When Allen was in his 70s, he may have shot his age once – that’s something.”
Creighton provided another story about the quality character of his longtime friend; how he adopted a girl from Chile. Maria had been an exchange student who lived with the Hornthals until she returned to South America.
Creighton recalls that when Hornthal decided to adopt Maria Fernandez de Cordoba of Chile, he didn’t tell anyone.
“Allen was a spectacular father,” he said. “He brought her back as a surprise to his family. Introductions happened at a party at our house on Water Street. There was so much excitement from everyone when Maria came into the room. He was always doing special surprise things.”
Vaughan recalled Hornthal’s lung transplant and how he embraced life to the fullest.
“We will forever remember his strength, courage and determination following his lung transplant and knowing that his time was limited, he lived his life to the fullest,” he said. “With his wife Lindsay giving her all to help him manage his daily routine they lived a great life in Raleigh spending much quality time with their grandchildren.”
For the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be planned for a later time.
The family requests in the obituary, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Allen’s name to any of the following organizations: John A. Holmes High School, Attn. Wes Mattera, Memo: JAH Tennis-Hornthal, PO Box 409, 600 Woodard St, Edenton, NC 27932. You Gotta Believe: 3114 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 (yougottabelieve.org); Springmoor Endowment Fund: 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.