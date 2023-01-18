Edenton officials heard a bevy of complaints regarding a stalled Hotel Hinton renovation during the regular meeting of the town council last week, as the project nears the decade mark.

Many of the concerns brought forward during the public comment period were around the hotel’s physical condition, safety and the idea of criminal activity around it. The hotel is located on East King Street in downtown.

