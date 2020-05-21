New Edenton Housing Authority employees packaged and delivered health items to the agency’s households Monday, May 18.
The funds for the project were made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Operation Fund, said Deborah Davis, New Edenton Housing Authority director.
“We hope that this small package will show our residents that we don’t just give lip service, we follow through,” she said. “Mr. Ralph Cole, our Board Chair and the Commissioners of New Edenton Housing Authority U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) was a major supporter of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) At that provided financial resources to NC housing authorities. The funds were made available to North Carolina communities to manage and maintain resident services, as well as support and respond to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing. We are grateful and will continue to be supportive of our residents.”
The care packages included toilet paper, hand sanitizer, paper towels, face masks and latex gloves.
“We are very supportive of our residents sheltering in place, as much as possible. These are difficult times and some items may not be readily available in the stores. We try daily to do convey to our residents that care about them,” Davis said. “The staff has worked tirelessly thorough this whole ordeal. Since mid-February, they have been sanitizing our work areas three times a day, wearing personal protective gear, and monitoring their temperatures twice a day.”