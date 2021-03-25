Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING ACROSS THE REGION... Surface observations and area cameras confirm patchy dense fog has developed over most of central and southern Virginia, interior northeast North Carolina, and portions of the lower Maryland eastern shore. Visibility is variable but will range from around 2 miles to as low as one quarter mile at times. If the low visibilities become more widespread, a Dense Fog Advisory may be issued. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. Slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use low-beam headlights only.