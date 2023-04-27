...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The highly anticipated Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat is now expected to start cruising area waterways sometime in 2024.
The highly anticipated Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat is now expected to start cruising local waterways sometime in 2024.
Previous expectations has centered around an arrival sometime later this year, but Harbor Towns officials say federal regulatory requirements and needed renovations to the vessel have pushed back the timetable for its arrival to next year.
On the other hand, the first Hysucat high-speed ferry vessel of the Harbor Towns fleet is scheduled to arrive in May and be operational by June. The second boat is slated to arrive in July.
“The boats are beautiful,” Mel Martine of Harbor Towns said April 21 in a presentation to the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club. “I can’t wait for them to be here.”
Members of the public weighed in with ideas in a naming contest, and historically themed names have been selected for the first two Hysucats: “Penelope” in honor of Edenton Tea Party patriot Penelope Barker, and “Moses Grandy,” who was a local waterman who bought his freedom from slavery.
The Hysucats will hold 30 people and will function as a kind of water taxi to get people from one town to another in the Harbor Towns region. Martine said there will be a schedule of trips for the fast ferry boats, and also an opportunity for groups to charter them.
“It’s going to be a really fun way to get from town to town,” Martine said.
The boats’ schedule is still in the process of being worked out, she said.
When it arrives next year, the dinner boat is expected to accommodate 80 people in the main dining room and up to 40 on an upper deck that could be used for dancing.
Responding to a question from an audience member about the challenge of docking the dinner boat in Hertford, Martine said “we feel confident that we have worked that out.”
Martine also said Harbor Towns hopes to add more than the two initial fast ferries.
“The plan is to keep adding boats,” she said.
The nonprofit is seeking additional grant funding, including funds through the Golden LEAF Foundation.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, is fighting hard for funding on behalf of Harbor Towns, according to Martine.
Martine said a great volume of travelers pass through the region already, and “we want our piece.”
Martine said that right now the regular docking location for the boats will be in Edenton, which has the best docking system of any of the towns.
But Harbor Towns Inc. is working closely with town leaders in Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia to develop a sense of unity and a vision around being the “harbor towns.”
The ultimate purpose of Harbor Towns is to promote economic development and tourism, she said.
“It was a genius idea to connect all of the towns into a single entity to drive tourism,” Martine said. “They’re all connected by water.”