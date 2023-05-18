Attendees received a treat both during and after last Wednesday’s History for Lunch program at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
First they got to hear pitmaster Adam Hughes detail his journey from traveling the country competing in weekend barbecue competitions to opening the popular Old Colony Smokehouse restaurant in Edenton with wife, Elizabeth, in 2019.
Then they were treated to a free barbecue lunch courtesy the Hughes’ Old Colony Smokehouse.
Hughes’ passion as a pitmaster started in college at East Carolina University when he pulled an old grill from a dumpster and started cooking for Elizabeth — who he was dating at the time — and friends.
Hughes graduated from ECU and began a career in construction management. But he continued to grill on the weekends while always looking to perfect his recipes while always seeking out new ones.
Hughes entered his first pitmaster competition in 2015 in Richmond, Va. and despite finishing in the middle of the pack among 30 teams, the Bertie native was hooked.
Was it beginner’s luck?
Nope.
Hughes would go on to win a North Carolina BBQ title and then a world championship ribs competition in Alabama in 2017. He also competed the Food Network’s “Chopped: Grill Masters,” traveling to New York City for the filming.
Hughes said his weekend grilling passion was a way to relieve the stress from his day job, noting that some people turn to alcohol or drugs to relieve stress. But for him it was the smell of smoked barbecue — and the planning that goes in for those competitions — that was his stress reliever.
“That was my escape from reality,” Hughes said. “Construction management is very stressful and it was getting more stressful by the day. It was taking a toll on my mental well-being, and later, I learned, my physical well-being.’’
Hughes eventually decided it was time to leave that stress behind and enter the restaurant business full time. But he had doubts.
“I have this hobby and how do I turn this into more than a hobby?” Hughes said he asked himself. “I had a great paying job, made good money. Leaving that to go cook made zero sense because I had a family to support.’’
Hughes also found inspiration for opening a restaurant from people on social media he didn’t even know. While competing on weekends, Hughes set up a “small” social media site that chronicled his travels, grilling skills and recipes.
“I mainly did it for sponsors so they could see what I was up to, that I was winning, that I was showing off their products,” Hughes said. “Once those ‘Chopped’ episodes showed up that social media blew up. Hundreds and hundreds of people from all over the world messaging every day, ‘How can we try your food, where is your restaurant?’ I didn’t have anything to tell them because I was cooking for judges.”
But Hughes saw an opening: Edenton lacked a barbecue restaurant at the time.
“How can all the people in the town not know about the huge world of barbecue that was out there?” Hughes asked. “I was telling people that I was cooking brisket in competitions and they would look at me like I had two heads. They had never heard of brisket. I thought we could bring an example of these multi-regional barbecue items to Edenton. There is more to life than chopped pork and slaw.”
Hughes seriously pitched the idea of opening a restaurant to his wife for the first time in 2018. But she had reservations, he said.
“(Elizabeth) is an accountant and a rules-follower,” Hughes said. “Don’t mess with the status quo with her. She did not think it was a good idea at all. But over time she came around.”
So much so that Elizabeth gave up her career to help start Old Colony. The couple found a perfect location on Queen Street and the rest is history.
Old Colony is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. But the restaurant often has to close up shop before 3 p.m. because they have run out of barbecue.
“Our food is cooked fresh that day for that day,” Hughes said. “That bite is so much better because it is fresh.”
Hughes said another thing that sets Old Colony apart from other barbecue restaurants is that they only smoke their meats with wood. No gas, no electric, he said.
“There are fewer than 30 barbecue restaurants in the state of North Carolina that can legitimately make that claim,” Hughes said. “We have a full-time staff dedicated to attending the fire.”
Hughes grew up hanging out at his grandparents’ meat market in Bertie County, which was a popular spot because of his grandmother’s fresh-made sausage.
Hughes said the market sold thousands of pounds of sausages and other meats each week. He said it was there that he said he learned the value of hard work and doing things the right way.
“We have applied those values to the restaurant,” Hughes said.