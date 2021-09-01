Edenton’s Human Relations Commission has narrowly recommended that the town relocate the Confederate monument to a proposed “memorial park” site on town-owned property on Sixth Street.
The HRC made its recommendation in a report to the Administrative Committee of the Edenton Town Council on Aug. 23 following a 7-6 vote on June 23 in favor of relocating the monument.
The town committee received the report but took no action. Committee members are expected to review the report in the coming weeks and discuss the HRC’s recommendation.
The monument is located at the foot of South Broad Street near the entrance to Colonial Park and the former Edenton Town Hall building.
The HRC was appointed by Town Council in January. The group’s report indicates most of its time since then has been focused on considering whether the monument should remain where it is now or be moved.
The report submitted to the Administrative Committee last week recommends moving the monument to Sixth Street, on green space that is part of town property that includes the water treatment plant and Beaver Hill Cemetery.
“The members discussed at length the significance the monument held for them personally,” the report states. “Some felt it represents racism and division, grounded not only in the slavery of the Civil War era, but that it also serves as a reminder of their own pain experienced as citizens of Edenton.”
Members expressing that opinion also said they believe healing cannot occur until the monument is removed from the current location, according to the report.
“Others acknowledged that the monument does represent a dark time in American history, but felt that there is a need to preserve that history in order to learn more of the truth of what actually occurred and to move forward in unity and restoration,” the report states.
“It was suggested that the existing monument plot could be added to, perhaps with a statue of equal significance, as well as some type of communication that would tell the story of Edenton residents as they seek to heal,” the report continued.
The HRC said it was the entire commission’s wish that the Sixth Street space where it believes the monument should be relocated “become a memorial park” featuring not only information about the Civil War era but also about “how the community seeks to continue to grow in unity.”
“The (HRC) acknowledges that our story has changed and will continue to evolve as future generations learn from mistakes made which can lead to healing and restoration of all citizens,” the report states.
The HRC’s recommendation also includes consulting with historical experts such as the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, Historic Edenton State Historic Site, Edenton Historical Commission, and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in development of the proposed memorial park.
The planning also should address the public space at the foot of South Street that would become vacant as a result of the monument’s removal that the HRC recommends.
A staff report presented to Town Council’s Administrative Committee explains that if the council decides to move forward with the HRC’s recommendation, the proposal will require both a certificate of appropriateness from the town’s Historic Preservation Commission and subdivision of the property at the proposed location.