Lucas Crumling, a historic interpreter for Edenton State Historic Sites, poses in the uniform of the U.S. Lighthouse Service from the period when the Roanoke River Lighthouse was in operation beginning in 1886.
U.S. Coast Guardsmen Matthew Hadwin (left) and Samuel Ortega (right) show off one of the service's rescue boats to Victoria Hawkins, Shailah Hawkins, Lailah Hawkins during National Lighthouse Day on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Charles Boyette, a historic interpreter at Edenton Historic Sites, is shown in part of the living quarters on the first floor of the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse at Colonial Park in Edenton, Saturday, Aug. 5.
Lucas Crumling, a historic interpreter for Edenton State Historic Sites, poses in the uniform of the U.S. Lighthouse Service from the period when the Roanoke River Lighthouse was in operation beginning in 1886.
Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald
U.S. Coast Guardsmen Matthew Hadwin (left) and Samuel Ortega (right) show off one of the service's rescue boats to Victoria Hawkins, Shailah Hawkins, Lailah Hawkins during National Lighthouse Day on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald
Charles Boyette, a historic interpreter at Edenton Historic Sites, is shown in part of the living quarters on the first floor of the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse at Colonial Park in Edenton, Saturday, Aug. 5.
EDENTON — Hundreds of people celebrated National Lighthouse Day in the shadow of Edenton’s iconic 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse last weekend.
During the all-day event, families picnicked on the Colonial Park Green, the U.S. Coast Guard displayed a water rescue boat, free tours were given of the lighthouse, and visitors were treated to a flyover by a Coast Guard helicopter.