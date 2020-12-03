Northeastern North Carolina is not immune to the effects of COVID.
Since March, Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry and other organizations that regularly giveaway food have seen an increase in the need for their services.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, the Food Pantry helped 300 clients serve Thanksgiving meals through its Thanks4Giving Food Drive.
Since early this year, the Food Pantry has enrolled 153 new clients — a client can be a single individual or a family of five — in its monthly food assistance program, 75 new senior citizens in its seniors program, and 55 new children in its weekly Book Bag Buddies program. According to Larry Ekberg, Board President, the nonprofit believes much of this growth is COVID-related.
Since the pandemic started, Edenton First Assembly of God has been one of many Chowan County churches regularly giving away food boxes or other items.
First Assembly works with Convoy of Hope to get pallets of boxes from sources, such as the United State Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program. The boxes often include milk, eggs and assorted produce from farms across the region, including some here in Chowan County.
Members of church’s service team, along with those from other churches throughout the region, pick up pallets of boxes in Ahoskie and drive them to their destination for distribution.
During a recent food distribution day, Chowan Herald Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton participated. She accompanied Boy Scouts C.J. Hunt and Robert Layton, and Scout parents Shaunte Hunt Chappell and David LaFon, in assisting First Assembly’s service team.
When Layton arrived, the lines of about 70 cars extended out both directions on Queen Street.
While the food delivery was expected about an hour late, Pastor Andrew Knott noted that about 70% of those who came for at the normal delivery time of 10:30 a.m. decided to wait. Some of them came a early as 9:30 a.m.
Vehicles of every make and model carried one person, somtimes an entire family. Young adults drove older relatives to the site or vice versa. The need for food wasn’t confined to one socio-economic group or race — everyone needed or knew of someone who needed help. While there may have been 70 cars waiting, most carried home food boxes that served two or more families.
While waiting, First Assembly’s service team members checked on the visitors Some members bowed their heads outside rolled down windows and prayed with the people waiting in their cars.
Knott noted that in recent months, the service team has seen an increase in people picking up food.
Besides the food pantry and nonprofits, the Chowan County Emergency Management Agency also was tasked to address the lack of food in underserved areas during the pandemic.
Stephanie Patsel, director of Child Nutrition for Edenton-Chowan Schools, is working with others as part of the Chowan County Feeds Committee, which has been identifying gaps in food access during the pandemic and helping to resolve them. The committee is made up of ECPS staff, Chowan County Health Department employees, Chowan County Extension Office, and other community members.
With the help of Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Farms to Families program, the committee has held a few food distributions, which served a total of about 150 families.
The area is holding more food drives for a reason, says Liz Reasoner, director of Food Bank of the Albemarle. It’s because hunger has reached a crisis level in the region.
“In late 2019, we were experiencing some of the lowest food insecurity and unemployment levels we had seen in over a decade,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March, added fuel to an already growing fire, as many families were forced out of work.
“COVID-19 has been a roller coaster for families working in the service industry. … Our region now sits at 21% food insecurity, putting more than 57,000 people in jeopardy,” Reasoner said.
Rising unemployment as more and more businesses shuttered because of the pandemic has been a contributing factor to the region’s hunger crisis, Reasoner said. Food drives could become a familiar sight, she warned.
“On Dec. 31, we will see food resources directed by the CARES Act contract, affecting our supply channel (of food),” Reasoner said. “Over the next 12 to 24 to 36 months we will be asked to feed families, seniors and children impacted by COVID-19 and life’s challenges.”
Because of what she describes as a “coming food gap,” Congress will need to ensure the U.S. Department of Agriculture makes the food purchases food banks around the country will need, Reasoner said.
“With this food gap that is ahead of us, the U.S. Department of Agriculture must act to make new food purchases to prevent food banks from seeing a severe drop in food, at the same time we are seeing such increased demand,” she said.
Reasoner is hopeful that the federal government will increase its support of USDA programs to continue distributing food to food banks.
“Every year, the USDA helps to move billions of pounds of healthy food from farmers to food banks to families, helping to ensure produce, dairy and other pantry staples don’t go to waste and, instead, fuel students for school and help cash-strapped seniors keep their plates full,” she said. “However, under the current policy, USDA will scale back food support for food banks, spelling disaster for the ability of Food Bank of the Albemarle to help our neighbors facing dire circumstances.”