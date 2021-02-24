A moment of time in Hyde County history echoes an eternity about when the African American community protested how the White-controlled Hyde County Board of Education handled school desegregation during the mid-to-late 1960s.
February 9, 1969 was a cold and wet day as over 125 demonstrators began to walk westward from Jobe’s Chapel in Swan Quarter some 200 miles to Raleigh. Over the 6-day trek the Hyde County School Boycott protestors gathered support along the way and 600 marchers arrived in the state capitol on February 14.
The protests attracted widespread media attention, and Hyde County events were deemed to have national significance. National SCLC leadership, including Ralph Abernathy, visited Hyde County.
Following a rally in front of the State House the school boycott leaders and the Reverend Andrew Young met with the State School Superintendent and the Governor.
A student at Davis High School in Engelhard, James Shelton was a teenager when he joined the march.
“It was the thing to do because we had shut down that school year,” he said. “All the youth was involved so my mother (Nicey) let me get involved. I know we made a difference. I went the whole way too. I learned more about myself that year than what I would have learned in the classroom.”
The new superintendent wanted a solution as quickly as possible. There were two plans. Plan One involved closing the two black schools and transferring students to the centralized Mattamuskeet School.
Plan Two included using the two existing black schools as elementary schools and turning the Mattamuskeet School into a high school. The advantages were minimal costs, shorter bus routes, and the separation of elementary and high school students.
Plan Two was implemented with the result being more inclusive decision making, shorter bus routes, and integration of the schools.
When the schools merged, Shelton said, racism was ever present in those early days at Mattamuskeet School. Shelton recalled how when an African-American girl earned better grades than a White student, there was tension so much so that commencement was canceled in 1972, the year he was supposed to graduate.
“We weren’t going to settle for that,” he said. “We had a lot of racism going on then.”
Shelton said despite everything, he noted that when it was all over and the schools merged, the program served as a model for the rest of the counties in the state who were dealing with similar issues.
“From that year on, our program was pretty much a model for the state for any county going through what we went through,” said Shelton, 68, who moved away from Hyde County, but returned home in 1992; lives in Swan Quarter.
Alice Mackey embraced the spirit and meaning of the Civil Rights march.
“I guess it was something new to me – and I felt what we were marching for and that the schools were too good to be closed down,” she said. “That motivated me to be right there. Knowing the purpose of marching was what really motivated me.”
Mackey recalled that the experience taught her a lot about herself; even returned smarter than before.
“I learned more on this march – more than I would a year a year in school,” she said. “We went a lot of places, met a lot of people including educators and politicians. Even during the march, we were still getting regular classes,” said Mackey, 70, who had a long career as a program director for people with special needs. She returned to Hyde County in 1984.
