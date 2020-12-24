At one time, North Edenton was not only a thriving neighborhood of modest, single family homes, it was incorporated as a separate town – The Town of North Edenton. Many Edentonians grew up here – people like Win Dale, immediate past director of the Edenton Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
Over the years, more and more of the 80+ homes in the neighborhood (Park Avenue to Paradise Road; North Broad Street to North Oakum Street) have become rental properties. This, along with Edenton’s focus on its waterfront and historic district, has led to a decline in the neighborhood’s once proud heritage.
Change is beginning to take place, however, as residents have organized to promote increased code enforcement and police presence in the area. Also, there is a growing awareness by town leaders of North Edenton’s importance for Edenton’s future growth.
“The beautiful homes in the historic district are certainly show places but Edenton needs additional safe, moderate priced housing for its growing work force,” says Edenton Councilman Roger Coleman. “We need homes for hospital personnel, teachers and employees of major businesses like Regulator Marine. Improvements in North Edenton, especially improvements that support affordable, owner-occupied homes, can help accomplish this. I’m happy to hear the many positive voices beginning to speak out about North Edenton’s potential.”
One of the more visible neighborhood changes currently underway is the restoration of the house at 801 N. Oakum St. by Dawson Tyler and his company, Down East Preservation.
The vacant house was purchased several years ago by local businessman Tom Gandee. He recently sold it to Tyler with the specific desire that it be restored for use as an owner-occupied home. This project has created a spark of hopefulness, according to LoriAnn Curtin, a nearby resident and neighborhood activist. "It is a beautiful house and, once restored, will serve as a positive gateway to our neighborhood. We are grateful to both Mr. Gandee and Mr. Dawson for their investment.”
The “pleasant example of a traditional double-pile center-hall plan with modest Colonial Revival finish” house is featured in Thomas Butchco’s book, Edenton: An Architectural Portrait. Here it is referred to as the Ephriam Judson Bunch House. It was built in 1909 by Frank F. Muth, the father of Frank Otto Muth who in 1927 constructed the current home of Tom and Cindi Gandee.
Plans are also being considered for adding the “Bunch” home to the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, the Town of Edenton is looking at retaining a consultant to work with a task force of neighborhood and community leaders to seek additional resources for supporting housing improvements in the neighborhood.