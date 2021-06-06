GREENVILLE — Delegates and supporters came from every corner of the state and beyond Saturday, wrapped in a line around the Greenville Convention Center and weathered the Carolina heat for hours to hear former President Donald Trump during the N.C. Republican Party convention.
“I’m from Miami,” said one supporter in a “Blacks for Trump 2020” shirt. “We’re coming from all over to see him again.”
The event garnered attention from the news media as well, initially barred from attendance. Rafters in a designated press area were stacked with cameras and equipment.
For Pitt County conservatives, the chance to have Trump and the convention in town was a reflection of their values.
“We love God number one,” said Pastor Kenneth Jones. “Number two we want truth. We love justice and the rule of law. That is what we stand for — the Constitution and everything it stands for.”
Jones, a Pitt County delegate as an adviser for The Word Inc., said that Trump’s visit to Greenville is part of a bigger legacy.
“He is America first,” Jones said. “He reunited the Republican Party and has proven himself to be a leader.”
Trump was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. He took the stage at 8 p.m. to the tones of Lee Greenwood’s “Proud To Be An American” and thunderous applause.
The speech went on for an hour and a half, with Trump making special note to thank North Carolina Republicans. He called Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson “one of the strongest and bravest new Republicans” in the nation and said Rep. Greg Murphy of Pitt County is “doing a great job.”
He jabbed at Sen. Thom Tillis, saying he got off to “a rocky start.”
Trump then proceeded to shift the focus to himself.
“That’s a lot of media,” Trump said of the droves of reporters and cameras focused on him. “It’s hard to cancel when you get great ratings.”
Trump addressed the success of the fight against COVID-19, which he still refers to as “The China Virus,” taking credit for Operation Warp Speed which developed a vaccine in less than a year’s time.
“I’m very proud of the biggest bet, this was maybe the biggest bet ever made in the history of the world,” Trump said. “We said here and bought billions of dollars of this vaccine before we even knew it worked and so, most of you or, I guess, all of you just about in one form or another, have had your shots or jabs … We’ve saved millions and millions of lives and no one can ever take that away from us.”
Statements like that, as well as ones on border security and a call for reparations from China for the extent of COVID’s impact, Trump sounded like he did on the campaign trail. N.C. Rep. Chris Humphrey said that, while no one can be certain of the former president’s intentions, the possibility for a 2024 run seems likely.
“He’s so popular and has such a big megaphone,” Humphrey said. “It’s hard to think he wouldn’t at least consider a run. There were times, definitely, that it felt like a presidential campaign speech.”
“I think he’s got what it takes. We are not seeing a lot of strong Republican candidates, at least not right now.”
The crowd latched onto Trump’s criticism of critical race theory. He railed against its use to guide teaching in schools. At the mention of the phrase, a chorus of boos came from the audience. Prior to the speech, even, attendees were on edge about schooling in North Carolina.
“We want to see kids educated and not indoctrinated,” Jones said prior to Trump taking the stage. “Let the state handle the school part. Let parents have school choice.”
Trump seemed to agree, noting in his speech that parents would have a choice between public, private or religious schools under Republican leadership.
As far as that leadership goes, Trump said 2022 would be a very good year for the party. He invited his daughter-in-law, Lara, to the stage to address speculation of her run for a Senate seat. Lara Trump is a native of Wilmington said, due to her family, she would not be considering a run right now. Humphrey said he was not entirely surprised about that decision.
“For the reasons she laid out I can see why she would not make a run,” Humphrey said. “She’s a great speaker and carries herself very well. I’m sure there are a lot of candidates breathing a sigh of relief that she made the choice she did.”
With a family member not making a run, Trump instead endorsed Rep. Ted Budd of Forsyth County for a seat. Trump said he only informed the representative of his decision to endorse him 15 minutes prior to his arrival.
“He made a contribution to my campaign,” Humphrey said of Budd. “He really didn’t have to do that but he did, for a lot of Republicans who were in tough or seemingly tough races.”
For Humphrey, and many other Republicans, Trump continues to be a beacon of hope for conservative values. He also, according to many, is someone Democrats fear. In a statement prior to his appearance, the DNC’s Rapid Response Director and spokeperson Ammar Moussa released a statement calling Trump “toxic” and citing the GOP’s refusal to “break with a loser president who cost them the White House, Senate and House.”
“He scares the Democratic Party,” Humphrey said. “Not everyone likes what he said, but his policies made this country better financially and economically. Some of what he said makes you say ‘oh no’ but what he did for this country, in getting vaccines out and calling the virus manufactured, which seems to be clearer now, it’s an accomplishment and Democrats are afraid of that.”
“This isn’t his first time in Greenville and events like these are putting eastern North Carolina on the map,” Humphrey said. “It truly is a battleground state where these elections are important. I think we’ll see some changes in Congress in the coming years.”