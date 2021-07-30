The mayor and three aldermen will seek re-election in Columbia this coming November.

Municipal filing in North Carolina came to a close July 16 and Columbia’s town leaders will likely stay the same.

Mayor James W. Cahoon has filed for an additional two-year term as mayor. He is unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Also unopposed in their bids are incumbent aldermen Hal Fleming, Suzanne Griffin and Bryan Owens. Aldermen are elected for four-year terms.

Filing was open for two weeks at the Tyrrell County Board of Elections.

Thadd White is Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.