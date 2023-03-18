...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A proposed renovation and expansion to the old D.F. Walker High School gymnasium in Edenton – one which could add an indoor pool and new senior center – could cost an estimated $25 million.
During a routine Capital Improvement Project (CIP) committee meeting last week, Chowan Commissioners Larry McLaughlin and Ron Cummings were presented with an initial estimate for the renovation.
The overhaul, which may include repairs and restoration work to the gym stage and roof, will be joined by a completely new addition, which could add a natatorium (indoor pool) and a senior center. The new addition could cost the bulk of the funds, pegged at around $24.4 million of the total proposed $25.9 million early estimate.
The commissioners approved funds for the Recreation Department back in February, providing $230,000 for renovations to the old D.F. Walker gymnasium. Leaders were told that the existing gym will be converted to a more open design, removing an elevated stage and providing an entry foyer, offices and a snack bar.
County leaders recently held a public hearing in regards to applying for the PARTF Grant through the state, to put towards the project. The deadline to apply is approaching in the next several weeks.
Exterior designs for the proposed expansion to the facility is not yet final, however, according to Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard, who was present at the meeting. McLaughlin had told Howard that he did not like the exterior design of the proposed new addition and wanted to speak to the design firm to try and provide some input.
Howard said that the exterior designs are not completed, but just simple renderings to illustrate the space to be occupied, while floor plans are mostly done.
The proposed project, should it gain final approval, would undertake work in three phases. The first phase would convert the existing gym’s stage to a multipurpose room while adding new windows and doors to the facility, for a total of around $1 million.
The application of the PARTF grant is expected in this phase and Howard said the commissioners could be requested to approve county money to go along with it.
The second phase, expected to replace the gym’s roof, could push close to $500,000.
The third and final phase, the largest of the three by far, will add an indoor swimming pool and a new senior center while renovating existing interiors. This phase will consume an (early) estimated $24.4 million.
When asked how the county could pay for the rest of the expansion, Howard was not able to return a request for comment in time for press deadline.
Meanwhile, other ongoing or proposed projects were brought forward for McLaughlin and Cummings to review.
A proposed overhaul of the wooden bridge leading to the Chowan County Extension Center, which also holds offices for Elections, Recreation and Soil & Water Conservation, could cost close to $250,000. However, a design has not yet been established.
Replacement upstairs windows for Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library – which have been suffering from rotting wood – have been delayed until at least the summer on part of the window provider. Replacement windows at Swain Auditorium are potentially several months out, pending final approval.
An upgrade to the county’s 911 server is up and running and complete, according to a message from 911 Director Herman Weiss to Howard during the meeting.
A new chiller at the DSS building was slated to be completed this past week on March 16.
“The total [CIP] obligation – what we plan to spend this year – is roughly $1 million, the biggest chunk of that in one project is the bridge, so we’ll be starting that soon,” Howard said.