A proposed renovation and expansion to the old D.F. Walker High School gymnasium in Edenton – one which could add an indoor pool and new senior center – could cost an estimated $25 million.

During a routine Capital Improvement Project (CIP) committee meeting last week, Chowan Commissioners Larry McLaughlin and Ron Cummings were presented with an initial estimate for the renovation.

