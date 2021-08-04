It’s not summer in the Carolinas until the sweet aroma of ripe, juicy peaches emerges at farm stands and markets.
Peaches are a stone fruit that originated in the Middle East and were traded to the Mediterranean and Europe. Spanish explorers brought the peach to the Americas around 1600. This delicious summer fruit provides a large dose of vitamins A and C. Peaches also provide vitamins E and K, niacin, folate, iron, choline, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, zinc, and copper.
Even though Georgia is called the “Peach State,” California produces the most peaches each year, followed by South Carolina. In North Carolina, the Sandhill region near Southern Pines is famous for its peaches.
Locally, the Edenton Farmers Market offers Copeland Peaches from Tyner, and Bunch’s Produce Stand on Rocky Hock Road also offers wonderful peaches.
My regular guests Bill and Deb Wilmoth brought me two bushels of the sweetest and juiciest peaches from Chile’s Peaches in Crozet, Virginia. I made crepes, shortcakes, and crumb cakes with this wonderful bounty. I also made a warm cobbler served with homemade ice cream at a cooking class.
Cobbler has been around in the U.S. since the 1850s. This fruit dessert come in many forms with either a biscuit, pie dough, or cake-like crust.
In the South the old-fashioned cake-like cobbler is common which originated from the “one-cup cobbler,” made by melting one stick of butter, and one cup each of self-rising flour, sugar, and milk and pouring this batter over the melted butter, with fruit sprinkled on top. This quick and easy batter creates a cobbler with a soft bottom layer and a cakey top encompassing the sweet fruit. Any fruit can be used in a cobbler, but firmer fruits are best.
This week I have included my recipe for fresh peach cobbler:
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 egg, lightly beaten
• 1 cup whole milk
• 6 cups sliced peaches
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon cardamom
• ½ teaspoon ginger
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 13 x 9-inch cake pan with butter or spray with nonstick spray. Add butter to pan and melt and set aside.
2. Meanwhile in a saucepan combine peaches, brown sugar, and lemon juice. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Set aside.
3. Whisk together all dry ingredients, except sugar, and set aside. In a separate bowl whisk sugar and egg together, and then slowly whisk in milk. Add milk mixture to the dry ingredients until batter just comes together. Pour batter into pan over melted butter. DO NOT STIR. Pour peaches over batter into pan. Do not stir.
4. Bake for 20 minutes. Rotate pan and bake an additional 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream.