Gart Heginbotham (center) explains a map of the Jackson Dairy development to Laurie Heginbotham (left) and Rosemary Clarke (right) during a grand opening event for the new housing development in Edenton, Saturday, June 3. Jackson Dairy will feature homes that hearken back to southern houses as they were built in the Victorian Era, said Dawson Tyler, cofounder of Down East Preservation and Jackson Dairy’s developer.
James MacIntosh throws a hatchet as part of the entertainment during the Jackson Dairy development's grand opening event in Edenton, Saturday, June 3. Jackson Dairy will feature homes that hearken back to southern houses as they were built in the Victorian Era, said Dawson Tyler, cofounder of Down East Preservation and Jackson Dairy's developer.
EDENTON — A new housing development built in the “New Urbanist” style declared itself open for business in Edenton last week.
Jackson Dairy will be unlike anything else available in Edenton, featuring homes that hearken back to southern houses as they were built in the Victorian Era, said Dawson Tyler, cofounder of Down East Preservation and Jackson Dairy’s developer.