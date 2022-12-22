Down East Preservation’s upcoming Jackson Dairy development received the green light for permitting and rezoning from town council earlier this month.
Dawson Tyler, who owns Down East alongside his partner Burton Swain, appeared before the Edenton Town Council on Dec. 13 alongside Property Manager Gary Heginbotham and Kim Hamby of the Timmons Group (engineering) to discuss the upcoming plans for the Jackson Dairy neighborhood on the east side of town.
The development, which has been detailed in past editions of the Chowan Herald, will be situated on a roughly 10 acre lot straddling East Church Street, Coke Avenue and Jackson Street. It emphasizes new urbanism designs that focus on walkable areas, socializing with neighbors, green space and the avoidance of excessive automobile use.
Situated on what used to be a farm, the proposed neighborhood will preserve the old dairy silos and farmhouse to be incorporated into the overall project.
As of right now, the Dairy neighborhood is expected to contain between 30 and 40 residential lots, including a cottage court.
“The town needs housing,” Tyler said to councilors. “We really took the time to put something together that is interesting and special.”
Heginbotham noted that Down East is trying to cater to young professionals by keeping home prices moderately low. He said that cottage court home prices could start at $200,000 or less as of right now, with square footage between 800 to 1,000 and around two bedrooms with one bathroom.
Family units, or the larger homes on the neighborhood tract, will start around $400,000 or less, according to Heginbotham, with 1,800 to 2,100 square feet possible per unit.
Parking for vehicles will be along crusher run gravel alleys behind the homes, with only one street running through the entire neighborhood, to keep traffic to a minimum.
A spare parking lot for extra guests will be provided centrally to the development. The alleys would be maintained by a homeowners association, which will be in place for Jackson Dairy.
Councilman Craig Miller asked how emergency vehicles would be able to navigate through the neighborhood. Hamby reassured him that developers will consult with local emergency services as well as incorporate truck turning templates on thoroughfares to ensure that all homes can be accessed by EMS or fire trucks.
Two areas of “future development” were noted on the map. Heginbotham said that if one particular design caught on in popularity, like the cottage court, it could be expanded into the future area of the parcel.
Councilmen Hackney High and Sambo Dixon expressed their enthusiasm for the project.
“I appreciate all the green space instead of just packing houses in every single square foot,” High said.
Dixon concurred, saying it was a progressive community for Edenton.
“I think it’s great. It’s progressive and not a cul-de-sac, it’s environmentally friendly and a neat place to live,” Dixon said. “I applaud y’all for doing something progressive, new and modern, yet it fits right into Edenton.”
Heginbotham said that the developers want to extend “more of what we already have” in Edenton.
“Dawson and his team have been great partners to Edenton and have done great things to many of the houses around, so we wish you well,” said Mayor Jimmy Stallings.
Tyler also noted the help of Andrew Martschenko of the Parity Fund for Sustainable Development as a design consultant as well as former mayor Roland Vaughan as an advisor.
“We hope this really fills some of the needs in the Edenton housing market,” Tyler said.
Councilman Aaron Coston asked about a groundbreaking date. Heginbotham and Tyler estimated spring of 2023.
After the presentation of the neighborhood, councilors took to unanimously approving both the Major Special Use Permit and the Conditional Use rezoning application given that both aligned with the town’s criteria.
Other business recently addressed by council included:
- Council unanimously approved (Dixon motion, Coston second) a budget amendment to purchase meter reader truck replacements.
- Council unanimously rejected (Elton Bond motion, Miller second) a resolution to allow malt beverages and unfortified wine on public streets in wake of the cancellation of Surf, Wind and Fire’s “Friendsgiving” event.
- Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Dixon second) a memorandum of understanding with the N.C. Department of Commerce for a Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) plan. CORE is a technical assistance program to provide outdoor recreation economy strategic planning and asset development services to rural communities. Recreation asset mapping will take place across town in 2023 with review and adoption of proposed recreation enhancement plans as soon as May 2023. Assistant Town Manager Dewayne Whealton said these plans could enhance tourism and quality of life for residents, with a local steering committee possibly assisting. The project will cost nothing to the town, thanks to a State Tourism Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The MOU will be effective through Dec. 31, 2025.
- Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) the recommendation from Whealton to hire Pritchett and Burch, PLLC of Windsor to handle legal services for the Community Development Block Grant the town received last year in the form of $750,000. The town is still waiting on the release of funding from the state.
- Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Dixon second) hiring Stroud and Son Engineering to perform the Phase II Asset and Inventory Assessment and Phase III Water Treatment Plant projects for the water/sewer departments.
- During public comment, John Mitchener advocated for larger sports championship signs in town, saying that the ones recently erected by ECPS are not big enough to read without crashing a vehicle.