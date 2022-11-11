Dawson Tyler and his business partner, Burton Swain, are two of Edenton’s most prominent businessmen.
Their Down East Preservation signs hover over lawns sharing placards of historic provenance in front of mansion, cottages and bungalows during various stages of renovation and refurbishing.
One of Tyler’s favorite quotes can be attributed to Winston Churchill.
In a London speech in October 1943, Churchill, addressing the needs to rebuild the House of Commons’ Chamber, claimed, “We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us.”
This may be the foundation for Tyler’s skills, vision and foresight of saving the past for the future. The work of the Down East team appears to build and restore with the quality of that quote in mind.
Last Thursday evening Tyler and Swain, along with Manager Gary Heginbotham and Chief Marketing Officer Briley Rascoe unveiled plans for the company’s newest project, the development of the Jackson Dairy property.
While sitting on the deck of their latest project, the Herringbone Restaurant on Edenton’s waterfront, a gathering of interested Edenton residents listened attentively as Heginbotham offered an overview of the new neighborhood.
The development is the first in decades to be build in town, but one that will mirror the look and feel of homes build years before, just across Church Street.
The nine-acre plus parcel was an actual dairy farm dating back to the 1920’s and operating for almost 50 years at the corner of Church and Coke streets.
“We uncovered the two silos that I had not seen in the years and years I’ve lived here. Our intention is to keep the silos and we want to look back and pay homage to the history of the land,” Heginbotham said.
“What we want to do is dial it back, take it back to the turn of the century, create more of what everyone loves here, which is downtown Edenton and just push it out to this property. We intend to work with smaller lots around 5,000 square feet,” explained Heginbotham. “You’ll be able to walk down the sidewalk and say hello to the person sitting on the front porch much like we do in downtown and there is no entrance off of Church Street. We are not adding any more congestion.”
The homes will be serviced through the alleyways behind each home for garbage collection, garages and parking. There are limited streets within the neighborhood and many of the homes face green space making for a sense of community.
Cottage Court is going to be a collection of eight smaller cottage-styled homes, around 1,000 square feet each, built around green space. These homes are being developed with school teachers, single moms and retirees in mind.
The project is based on design and development principles used in ‘New Urbanism,’ the principles that neighborhoods should be diverse in use and population and that architecture and landscape design that celebrate local history, climate and building practice frame the project.
Andrew Martschenko is a renowned, Internationally known New Urbanist who has been collaborating with Down East on the Jackson Dairy Project.
“Andrew Martschenko with the Parity Group was integral in putting together such a thoughtful neighborhood layout. He is also one of the primary partners in the Sandy Point project and just a really good partner for Edenton in general,” explained Tyler.
“This leads us to architecture, which to me is just incredibly important. We go through our town and each of us see the incredible homes, whether they’re modest or they’re grand and we really appreciate and relate to that architecture and we understand it and want to keep it and fight for it,” said Tyler.
With this in mind, Down East turned to the Moser Design Architectural Group of Indian Hills to lead the design of the homes.
“What Eric Moser has really done in our eyes is he has perfected turn of the century for modern living. We built a design of theirs, it’s called the Sugarberry Cottage, and in keeping with what I have just said, we have had people come up to the building and say ‘do you know who lived here, back in the day’ and I say, nobody did,” Tyler explained, proudly chuckling. “That’s really what we want to create. We want this neighborhood to have a feel of special architectural uniqueness.
“The ultimate goal for me is three years from now I want to come up Cottage Court and see people sitting on the porch, playing a guitar, having a good time and laughing,” he closed.
The group plans on completing its first home in the spring of 2023.