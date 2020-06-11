Congrats to John A. Holmes High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian Ethan Hughson and Salutatorian Hannah Rose!
These seniors have worked hard to maintain high grade point averages while also being involved in sports, clubs, and advanced courses including dual enrollment and Advanced Placement courses.
Hughson, 18, plans on attending Campbell University in the fall where he plans to major in Trust and Wealth management at the university’s Lundy-Fetterman School of Business. He has already completed his Associates of Arts from College of the Albemarl. During the school year, Hughson works at Rose Brother Paving, while also playing baseball for the Aces.
“I know that I received a first-class education, both in the classroom at John A. Holmes High School and in my personal life with my parents and other loved ones,” he said.
Since March, attending JAHHS was a bit of a change because of precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Teachers utilized online classrooms, spring sports were cancelled and the prom preached social distancing.
Despite the changes, Hughson made the most of his time.
“I do not believe that the virus robbed me of anything,” he said. “The situation given to me allowed different opportunities to form and offered me the chance to seek the best in an unusual circumstance.”
Hughson offers some wise advice to new students about to enter JAHHS’ hallowed halls.
“Your interpretation of situations will dictate your outcome,” he said. “By viewing your situation as an obstacle you put yourself at a massive disadvantage. By viewing your situation as an opportunity you then have taken the first steps to prevailing victorious.”
Rose, 18, will attend UNC-Asheville as a Pisgah and Provost Scholar. She is majoring in Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies with her eyes on law school to study discrimination law.
Rose is also the class of 2020 Student Body President.
Remember that Zoom chat where she offered advice for incoming new students at JAHHS? Yep.
She might be surprised how many future Aces watched that video and took her advice to heart.
“Never be afraid to try something new,” she said. “Even in your junior and senior years, step out of your comfort zone and do something new!”
Despite all the changes and perhaps the theft of time from her senior year, Rose is grateful for her time spent making memories at her soon-to-be alma mater.
“Definitely (feel robbed), but I am extremely grateful for all that my school and family has done for the class of 2020,” she said. “I do believe I got a good education and JAHHS. I made the best of what was offered and I do feel prepared for college.”