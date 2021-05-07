Get your resume ready for a job and career fair set for 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, on the front lawn of John A. Holmes High School.
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce is partnering with NC Works, COA and Edenton-Chowan Schools to host the event.
Businesses already signed up include Colony Tire, MiTek, Olam, Albemarle Boats, Albemarle Plantation, Professional Staffing Solutions and Carrera Painting.
Chamber Executive Director Susan Creed said employers that would like to participate can call the chamber at 252-482-3400 or email her at susan.creed@edenton.nc.gov .
Job-seekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring several copies of their resume.
"The Chamber of Commerce is aware of the challenges our businesses are having with hiring and maintaining employees," Creed said. "We are partnering with NC Works and College of the Albemarle to host this event on the front lawn of John A. Holmes High School, in an effort to attract a good number of people who are interested in working for one of our local businesses. We are intentionally holding the event from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. to enable high school students to participate as well. We hope to have a good turnout!!"