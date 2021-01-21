Ninety-one more Albemarle residents were unemployed in November than in October, increasing the five-county region’s jobless rate by two-tenths of a percent to 5.4%.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce’s latest county-level data, 2,500 residents were unemployed in Pasquotank, Currituck, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties in November. That compares to 2,409 who filed unemployment claims in October.
Despite the slight uptick in unemployment claims, the combined workforce in all five counties grew. Thanks largely to a significant increase in Chowan and a smaller one in Pasquotank, the number of employed in the area grew to 46,110, up from 45,954 in October. The other three counties in the area — Camden, Currituck and Perquimans — reported decreases in their workforce.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits actually decreased by a little more than 640 to 301,765, lowering the state’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, to 6.1%. The rate for October was 6.2%.
The state’s labor force, meanwhile, decreased by a little more than 9,000 workers to 4.97 million.
All five area counties reported increases in their numbers of unemployed, with Chowan, Pasquotank and Currituck responsible for 77% of the increase.
Currituck and Camden counties continued to post the lowest jobless rates in the region, with Currituck’s rate ranked fourth lowest statewide and Camden just behind it with the fifth lowest.
Both counties posted unemployment rates in November of 4.7%, which was a .2% increase from October’s adjusted rate of 4.5%. Both counties’ unemployment rates were still more than 1% higher — Currituck’s was 1.5% higher — than they were a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Chowan County reported the largest increase in unemployment in November: .4%. Its rate was 5.4%, compared to 5% in October. Chowan had the state’s 31st-lowest rate in November, down from 20th lowest in October. Chowan’s pre-COVID jobless rate in November 2019 was 4.1%.
Pasquotank’s jobless rate rose by the second-highest amount in the area: .3%. Its 6.2% rate in November was the state’s 65th lowest. Elizabeth City’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose .2% to 5.8%, which was still lower than Pasquotank’s rate as a whole. Pasquotank’s pre-COVID jobless rate was a full 2% lower in November 2019. Elizabeth City’s jobless rate then was 4.2%.
Perquimans, whose jobless rate in November was the state’s 36th lowest, saw its rate click up only .1%. Its pre-COVID jobless rate in November 2019 was 4.5%.
For the fifth straight month, no area county had a higher jobless rate than the state rate.
Chowan reported the largest numerical increase in jobless claims in November: 21. Its number of residents filing unemployment claims climbed to 313. That compares to October, when 292 filed claims.
Chowan also reported the largest increase in workforce: 169 workers. In October, its workforce totaled 5,679. A month later it was 5,848.
Currituck and Pasquotank each reported the second-largest numerical increase in unemployed persons: 18. Currituck’s number of residents filing unemployed claims climbed to 650. Its workforce, meanwhile, contracted by 14 to 13,855.
As the area’s largest county, Pasquotank continued to have the largest workforce: 16,811. That’s an increase of 31 workers. Its number of jobless, meanwhile, grew to 1,048.
In Camden, only eight more people filed unemployment claims in November than October. Two-hundred nineteen claims were filed, compared to 211 in October. The county’s workforce, meanwhile, fell by 9 to 4,632.
In Perquimans, one fewer person filed for jobless benefits in November compared to October — 270 versus 271 — while the county’s workforce fell by 21 to 4,964.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment increased in 76 North Carolina counties in November after decreasing in all 100 counties in October. In addition, 13 counties — including Camden and Currituck — reported rates of 5% or lower, while only one county — Scotland, with a rate of 10.5% — had a rate of 10% or above. By comparison, 20 counties had a rate of 5% percent or less in October. Scotland had a 10.5% rate in October as well.
The commerce department plans to release county-level data for December on Jan. 26.