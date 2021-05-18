John A. Holmes High School’s Class of 2021 began it graduation festivities Friday with the annual walk through Edenton-Chowan School.
The day began with seniors receiving their caps and gowns and picking up their graduation tickets. McDonald’s of Edenton provided breakfast that the seniors devoured before loading on to buses and heading to Chowan Middle School in Tyner.
There, teachers and students greeted the seniors with handmade signs congratulating them on their success. Some members of the Class of 2021 hugged CMS students they know, former teachers and teachers who are relatives.
The seniors also stopped by White Oak Elementary and D.F. Walker Elementary schools and walked along the outside of the buildings and on the schools’ shared track.
Many teachers, who had the seniors as students in elementary grades, held class photos from almost a decade ago, while their current students held signs cheering on the Class of 2021.
The seniors also toured John A. Holmes High School.
The build up toward graduation continued Monday night was senior awards night. The Senior Athlete Awards banquet was held Tuesday. More on those events will run in an upcoming edition of the newspaper and online at chowanherald.com .
Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, in Aces Stadium.