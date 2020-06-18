After adjusting the Class of 2020 John A. Holmes High School commencement due to the restrictions on gatherings put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rain through another wrench into commencement organizers’ plans Friday, June 12.
But the annual rite of passage went off without to much of a hitch at Edenton’s high school.
With rain coming and going throughout the day, commencement was altered from small groups of students gathering with their supporters in the athletic complex at designated times, to 155 students and family members going into the gym one at a time to grab their diplomas and obligatory graduation photos with school and Edenton-Chowan School officials. The activities took two days to complete.
A curtain made of posters containing portraits of each graduate separated the ceremony from a waiting area.
Commencement was scheduled to run a total of about nine hours.
In his speech, John A. Holmes High School Principal Steve Wood noted that the Class of 2020, received $2,739,467 in total scholarship dollars. The seniors were familiar with adversity and proved they could handle it well.
“How do ACES handle change? We remain positive, and make the most out of this situation that will better ourselves, the people around us, and the world,” Wood said. “You have the opportunity to be the change agents of this world, right now, and create a new normal. Don’t let it slip away from you!”
Wood also noted that the class of 2020 set a record by having seven graduates also receive associate’s degrees from College of the Albemarle. Five graduated with associates of art degrees. For the first time ever, two graduated with an associates of science degrees.
Eight students chose to join the military. Wood, who served in the U.S. Air Force, and Superintendent Rob Jackson, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, pinned a lapel pin of the U.S. flag on those who were going on the serve the country.
The Class of 2020 commencement was Jackson’s last as superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Class of 2020 Valedictorian Ethan Tate Hughson reminded students that life is a journey. The choices they may can be obstacles or opportunities.
“The person who chooses an obstacle, will view every situation as a challenge that is destined to beat them. They will feel victimized and perceive themselves as being put behind the eight ball. The effect of the first failure will then begin to snowball into more failures,” he said.
“However, the person that views the situation as an opportunity, views this as a chance to showcase their knowledge. They spend their time preparing for the coming test. The person who chooses to capitalize on an opportunity will be grateful for the situation, whether positive or negative.”
He said he hoped the Class of 2020 will be able to provide the grandest tales ever told and the “liviest life to be lived.”
Salutatorian Hannah Faith Rose noted that lifelong friendships were formed during the last 12 years.
She also noted how historic the Class of 2020 is. “We have learned through the challenges we have faced. No other class in all of John A. Holmes history can say their senior year was cut short due to a pandemic,” Rose said. “We have lived through the aftermath of 9/11, devastating hurricanes, and are currently graduating high school in a time of crisis. We have learned to survive and persevere.”