The Joint Chowan County Commissioners and Board of Education Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, in the second floor training room of the Chowan County Safety Center, 305 W. Freemason St., Edenton.
The agenda includes looking at the community preference for the new high school design; discussing financing options for Phase 2, which includes the gymnasium, cafeteria and auditorium; and discussing a community pool.
Joint Committee Meeting previous minutes and materials can be found by visiting: https://www.chowancounty‐nc.gov/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC={9C5A245F‐9F7D‐4B9E‐8485‐6D97FF90A6B7}&DE={839D90C3‐8817‐4DB5‐95C1‐F8896C9995F
The committee consists of Commission Chair Bob Kirby; BOE Chair Gene Jordan; Commissioners Ron Cummings and Larry McLaughlin and BOE members Ricky Browder and Paul Clifton. Those attending will include County Manager Kevin Howard, School Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer, Board of Commissioners Clerk Susanne Stallings and BOE Clerk Sarah Hare.
The meeting room will be open to the public and public seating will be set up to adhere to social distancing guidelines, seating is limited.
If the room reaches maximum capacity, a call-in number is provided below for anyone who wishes to call in to listen to the meeting remotely. To listen remotely, call 1‐408‐418‐9388; Meeting ID Number: 1328783653; Passcode:246926.