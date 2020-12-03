In a sign of unity, representatives from the Chowan County Board of Commissioners and the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education penned a letter (see Page A4 for letter) of recommendation to the School Board for John A. Holmes High School to be newly constructed.
Chair Patti Kersey and Chair Gene Jordan noted the importance of conveying solidarity between both boards on the common goal of completing the high school project.
The letter will be presented to the Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
With a $15 million state grant in hand, optimism to break ground in early 2022 is at an all-time high.
“We are unified in our commitment to a new John A. Holmes High School,” Kersey and Jordan wrote on behalf of the joint committee. “We are proud to lead with you as you work to provide an exceptional educational experience for generations to come!”
Architects from LS3P must fully design the new high school before construction companies may bid on the project in mid to late 2021.
LS3P will be in the community for day-long work sessions with citizens in January. Dates, times and locations will be announced shortly.
All are encouraged to attend to offer vision — with a nod from the past and an eye for the future — for a new John A. Holmes.