A joint operation to enrich lives.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the American Legion Post 40 in Edenton hosted two simultaneous drives for the community: A Day With Santa and a local sock drive.
Cars rolled up from Roberts Road from the morning through noontime with eager children looking to see what Santa got them this year.
Inside Post 40, entire bags full of toys lined the interior hall as volunteers hauled the gifts out to smiling faces.
Organizer Gwen Brown offered a small tour of the operation, showcasing just the sheer volume of toys and knick knacks for children that had been raised by local organizations.
“We have enough for about 100 families, 300 kids,” Brown said. “They’ve been coming by picking things up. We’ve been doing this for about 25 years, everything is donated.”
Some of the organizations that collect the toys for Operation Santa include the Edenton Police Department, Vidant Chowan Hospital, American Legion Post 40 and Toys for Tots.
Simultaneously with A Day With Santa is a sock drive organized by Debbie Boyle and Gloria Wadsworth – who are involved with local group Sisters of Strength.
Wadsworth and Boyle are neighbors and teamed up with Brown to bring both drives to the same place.
Last year, the sock drive collected about 3,000 pairs of socks. The total number was a little less this year, but still plenty for every child who comes to pick up their gifts from Santa.
“We started it last year,” Boyle said. “In addition to the kids we also take them to all five care homes in Edenton and we’re giving some thermal socks to the firemen, too.”
Wadsworth says they speak to local school counselors about providing socks to needy children in Edenton-Chowan Schools, especially in the winter.
“We bring socks to the schools and they are definitely needed,” Wadsworth said. “So while we help out yearly with [A Day With] Santa, we also do this as well.”
Wadsworth says that her organization, Sisters of Strength, also helps to raise scholarships for students and brings other needed supplies – like personal care products – to both nursing homes and schools.
“We just help out in the community,” Wadsworth said. “We do things with the older generation too, like bingo and holiday gifts.”
Anyone who would like to join the group, Wadsworth said the application process will open at the start of the new year in January.
As the hall of Post 40 began to empty of both toys and socks, the joy on the faces of the arriving children never ceased.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.