Sarah Ashlee Jordan of Hertford was crowned the 2021 Miss Chowan County Regional Fair Saturday night in a pageant held on the fair’s last night.
Jordan, 18, daughter of Wayne and Susan Jordan, is a 2021 graduate of Perquimans County High School and a freshman at Appalachian State University.
First runner-up was Shimira Winfield, 16, of Edenton. She is the daughter of Sheneka Beasley.
Second runner-up was Savannah Rodgers, 16, of Windsor. She is the daughter of Tab and Lisa Brooks.
Three other young women also vied for the crown in Saturday’s pageant:
• Kelsey Ledford, 17, of Windsor, daughter of William and Toni Ledford;
• Makalya Ann West, 15, of Hertford, daughter of Graham and Stacy West; and
• ZyMira Norfleet, 14, of Tyner, daughter of Annette Boyce.
Contestants were judged on talent, poise, communication and personality. There were three phases of the competition: talent, evening gown and question.
In the talent competition Jordan performed a dance choreographed by her dance teacher Wanda Rossman from Edenton Dance Stars.
Winfield read poetry in the talent competition, while Rodgers danced.
West performed a solo lyrical dance and Norfleet performed a cheer dance.
Ledford sang a song she wrote and accompanied herself on acoustic guitar.
Each contestant was asked a question by emcee Elizabeth Riddick.
Riddick asked Ledford whether she believes social media is helping or hurting young people.
Ledford — citing “almost impossible beauty standards” and other negative influences — said she believes social media hurts more than it helps.
West was asked what one app she would delete from her phone.
Noting that her answer might not be popular, West said she would delete TikTok because of all the bad language that is found there.
Winfield was asked who her role model is, and why that person is a role model for her.
She replied that her role models are her mother and grandmother, who taught her how to pray.
Rodgers was asked what woman she admires most. She said that would be her mother, who has always been there for her and provided for her.
Norfleet was asked what she considers the biggest challenge teens face right now. She said it’s the pressure to be like everyone else.
She cited the popularity of performing challenges on TikTok as an example of that pressure.
Jordan was asked what she values most in a friendship. Her answer? “Trust.”
She added that one of her friendships had suffered because of a lack of trust.
Shante White, a local school teacher and entertainer, performed cappella selections for the pageant audience that included “You Are So Beautiful,” “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” and “How Great Is Our God.”
In addition to the traditional “clap your hands” and “stomp your feet” audience participation activities during “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” White added an audience shout of “We love our babies!” to celebrate the love audience members felt for family members and friends participating in the pageant.
She also had the audience sing “How Great is Our God” after asking how many sing that song at their church.