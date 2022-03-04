Feb. 22 marked the celebration of Josephine Napoleon Leary, a renowned African American businesswoman who once lived in Edenton.
Leary, who was born into slavery in 1856 in Williamston, came to Edenton a few decades later with her husband “Sweety” Leary after being freed. Once in Edenton, she became a well-known entrepreneur and property owner, who built her own real estate empire in this corner of North Carolina.
Perhaps her most famous property, named for her, is the Josephine Leary Building in downtown Edenton. Sitting along South Broad Street near the waterfront, it was constructed in 1894 and is currently home to The Chowan Herald office and private residences.
Eventually, Leary succumbed to cancer in 1923, but not before leaving an indelible mark on Edenton.
Leary’s life was chronicled in “The Life and Legacy of Josephine Napoleon Leary,” published by area resident Dorothy Spruill Redford.
During the Feb. 8 town council meeting, the governing body voted unanimously to declare Feb. 22, 2022 as Josephine Napoleon Leary Day.
Activities were held throughout the day in celebration of Leary and her enduring legacy and perseverance.
Novelist Kianna Alexander came to Edenton that day to debut her book “Carolina Built” at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. “Carolina Built” is a historical fiction centering around Josephine Leary and her life in Edenton, while overcoming both personal and societal obstacles and becoming an inspiration to many.
Early that morning, Alexander and a small entourage visited John A. Holmes High School to speak before history and English classes. Later in the afternoon, she would visit the Boys & Girls Club, the Badham house on East Gale Street and the Josephine Leary Building on South Broad Street.
Around midday at Shepard-Pruden, a panel was put together before a packed house, which assembled in the upstairs meeting space.
The panel discussion was held in conjunction with the Edenton Historical Commission and the library, followed by a question-and-answer session with Alexander and a book signing, officially launching her new book.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings and Town Manager Corey Gooden presented the proclamation of Josephine Napoleon Leary Day on a plaque during the panel.
Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, historian with the EHC, and Bob Quinn, who established the Edenton Museum Trail, took turns speaking before the audience, ahead of Alexander.
“Josephine Leary was one of the most successful businesswomen in our region’s history,” Tobias-Jacavone said from the podium. “She is a woman we need to talk about in 2022. Despite her race and her gender, she still built her American dream and never gave up. She passed away knowing she went from enslaved to one of the most successful women in the area.”
“Josephine Leary’s pride and her declaration atop her building could not be overlooked and sparked my curiosity to add it to the [museum] trail,” Quinn said. “Research on her was difficult but was amazing when I found it. I’ve seen many stop at her [museum trail] sign. She was an inspiring, amazing lady with grit, soul and an ‘I can do it’ spirit.”
He continued, “I am blessed in having a part in her discovery.”
Alexander, taking to the podium last, elaborated on her background and “connection” she felt to Leary when writing her book.
“I felt a sort of kinship with her,” Alexander said. “I have to juggle publishing, writing, marketing and editing as an author. She had to juggle a lot in her lifetime too. I felt more of a closeness to her, the more I learned about her. Finishing the book was emotional and it will always stay with me.”
Alexander continued. “If you take anything away from this book, take away perseverance and legacy. We can take this undue societal pressure off of women that has been on them forever, these caretaking roles. You can still do what you want and not have to do those other things.”
Alexander also acknowledged Dorothy Redford’s booklet on Leary and the help it gave her in writing her own book.
“I loved what the original author [Redford] did, I just wanted to expand the narrative,” she said.
