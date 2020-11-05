Judge J.C. Cole, of Hertford, will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans memorial behind the Chowan County Courthouse.
American Legion Post 40 puts the event together every year.
According to Post Commander Maureen Sobulefsky, the Gates County Division of the Naval Sea Cadets will assist the Legion’s Honor Guard with placement of wreaths. John A. Holmes High School’s JROTC will present the Colors and Rae Ohlert will be the soloist for the National Anthem and God Bless America.
Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 164, which is sponsored by the Legion, will be among those helping with the program.
Known for his signature bow ties and cowboy boots Superior Court Judge Cole recently announced that he is retiring at the end of March (mandatory retirement due to age) in 2021. He could come out sooner, but there is no plan of doing that yet.
Cole, a district court judge for the First Judicial District, was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by Gov. Beverly Perdue. He was re-elected in 2010 to serve an eight-year term. He also was re-elected in 2018.
Having earned his undergraduate degree from Livingstone College, he received his master’s degree in criminal justice from North Carolina Central University and his J.D. from the North Carolina Central University School of Law. His masters degree is from Long Island University in NY. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
And he’s married to Janice McKenzie Cole, herself a retired District Court Judge and U.S. Attorney.
Immediately following the ceremony, the raffle for the Daisy Air Rifle celebrating the American Legion’s 100th Birthday drawing will be held. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served at the post after the ceremony.
A few days after the ceremony, the Legion will be hosting its barbecue chicken and pork fundraiser.
Plates are $9 each and will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the legion.