Museum of the Albemarle’s Junior Docent program began 15 years ago but it doesn’t feel like that much time has passed at all. It seems like only yesterday I was one of the many students beginning the program in the summer of 2006.
This experience started everything for me. I don’t exaggerate: it truly did start it all. I discovered a love for history, education and museum programming that has been the driving force of my career today. After what felt like a cumulation of thousands of hours spent volunteering at the museum, I would go on to pursue my degree in history from Western Carolina University.
During summer breaks I would come back and either have a part-time job or do volunteer work at MOA. I completed my internship with the education department at the museum and learned more about museum programming than I ever did in a classroom setting. I now find myself here as one of the people helping manage the Junior Docent program. Seems like it was last summer when I started as a member. Time has flown.
This 15-year program has had some changes over the years whether it be changes to support staff or changes to guidelines and opportunities. But at its core the program still remains about community engagement with history and education of young people.
The program itself has four levels of advancement as you gain experience in everything from museum gallery carts to monitoring and helping younger Junior Docents become an “Intern Docent.” Students at this level are normally high school seniors looking forward to graduating with a light blue Junior Docent cord in hand and going on to the next chapter of their life.
I remember getting a cord for graduation for my hours completed, something the program still does today. The Junior Docent program is also great for various clubs that require volunteer hours and organizations such as the National Honors Society. Speaking from personal experience, having volunteer experience on your resume is wonderful, not only for college but also when you are trying to find work after college.
One new benefit added to our program is we now count outside community service hours into the hours served with the museum. We want Junior Docents to have experience not only in community engagement but also in working to better their community so they can succeed as a well-rounded person. I personally think that is the goal of all of us in the museum’s education department.
If you or anyone you know is interested in participating in the program as a Junior Docent and want more information, call Charlotte Patterson at 252-331-4032 or email at charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.