JWF Industries – a Pennsylvania based manufacturing firm – has executed an agreement to occupy manufacturing space in Chowan County, namely Rocky Hock.
JWF designs, manufactures and integrates metal-centric products. Capabilities include
program management, engineering, laser services, welding, forming, machining and coatings.
Founder William “Bill” Polacek, President and Chief Executive of JWF Industries, started the company 35 years ago in a two-car garage with the goal of growing the company to create local jobs.
Today, the company has operating sales over $100 million. It occupies over 1.1 million square feet of manufacturing space and currently employs over 400 professionals.
The company’s growth and success were achieved by developing and promoting skilled workers and leaders from within.
“Our philosophy and culture of training, developing and promoting from within will be used to provide pathways to long-term success for our local workforce in Edenton,” Polacek said.
The company’s southward expansion, necessitated by a growth in the size and diversity of its customer base, began in 2020 with the establishment of a machining and fabrication facility in Davisville, West Va.
In 2021, the need arose for a facility with access to the east coast inland waterway and the potential for future expansion of manufacturing space.
Bill Polacek oversees the expansion effort.
“We provide specialized defense equipment to Lockheed Martin. The Lockheed Martin program requires uniquely configured manufacturing space and inland waterway barge access for shipping. The program’s requirements initially led us to the Edenton site,” Polacek said. “Our strategic plan also requires us to be located near the hubs of the east coast shipbuilding industry. Once again, the Edenton site fit the bill for us. Our strategic planning scope includes opportunities up and down the east coast and around navy shipbuilding. Near term we expect $2-$10 million in business, depending on the contracts we secure.”
The Edenton facility, located in Rocky Hock at the former Dye Plant site, is owned and operated by Stevens Towing Company of NC.
Simon Rich, co-owner of the Edenton Facility and General Manager of Stevens Towing Company of NC, was immediately receptive to inquiries from JWF Industries about the site, which operates as Riverbulk Terminal.
Rich and his colleagues worked closely with the JWF Industries team to develop an agreement, which establishes the JWF Industries presence at the site and provides a supporting role for Stevens Towing in the integration of the Lockheed Martin equipment, according to a press release.
“This was a great opportunity for us and JWF to partner here at our newly updated Riverbulk facility. Together we can take advantage of all that this site and this region have to offer, including our ability to move large oversized pieces by barge and the region’s great workforce,” Rich said.
Bill Polacek was encouraged by the support from Chowan County and the town of Edenton.
“The day we arrived to visit the site, the Chowan County Commissioners, the Edenton Town Manager, the Mayor and the leadership of the Edenton-Chowan Partnership were on-hand to greet us at Edenton [Northeastern Regional] Airport. The town and the county have supported the efforts that led to the agreement between JWF and Stevens Towing,” Polacek said. “JWF is very family-oriented, so we really envision a great fit in the Edenton-Chowan area.
“JWF is also from a small town with authentic, smart, and hard-working people,” he continued. “We are all about family and family values. That is how we built our company. That is how we want to build our Edenton operation.”
JWF Industries and JWF Defense Systems will begin interviewing local candidates in the Edenton area to fill welding and fabrication positions at the facility.
Polacek expects initial staffing to require 12 certified welders. Future growth will require additional welders along with other positions including assemblers, QC inspectors and administrative personnel.
“If the Edenton area can supply the workforce, the growth potential is there,” Polacek concluded.
Candidates seeking to submit applications may view open positions at www.jwfi.com/careers.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.